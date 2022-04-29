The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have joined forces to create and launch a new interactive e-learning education course targeted at athletes and coaches intending to participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will run from 28 July to 8 August, in Birmingham, England.



The course, which is hosted on WADA’s Anti-Doping Education and Learning platform, ADEL, includes modules explaining which substances and methods are prohibited (including recent changes to the status of glucocorticoids), whereabouts information and requirements at the Games, how testing will be carried out, and what to do if an athlete needs to apply for a therapeutic use exemption.

The course also outlines the important dates that athletes need to be aware of and which organization has jurisdiction over them during the Games, as well as offering learning activities that allow participants to apply their knowledge.



WADA Director of Education, Amanda Hudson, said: “Following on from the successful pre-Olympic and Paralympic courses that we delivered last year, we are excited to launch the latest offering on our ADEL platform.

“We are confident that athletes and coaches will find the course beneficial as they prepare for this major event. It is important to WADA and the Commonwealth Games Federation that investment is made to ensure that those wishing to participate in the Games are educated in advance.



“It is critical now that Governments, Commonwealth Games Associations and all relevant National Sports Federations promote this course and encourage as many athletes and coaches as possible to complete it.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at the Commonwealth Games Federation for collaborating with us on this important initiative.”



CGF Medical Advisor and Anti-Doping Taskforce Co-Chair, Dr. Peter Harcourt, said: “The CGF and the Birmingham 2022 Anti-Doping Taskforce are delighted to collaborate with WADA in the development of this important education resource for all athletes and coaches preparing for Birmingham 2022.

“It is the first time that a CGF Anti-Doping Taskforce has introduced pre-Games education. We are hoping that the roll-out of this course will ensure that all team members know how to comply with the extensive measures that have been put in place to protect the integrity of the event and to ensure a clean Games.



“As well as encouraging their participants to complete the course, the CGF appeals to all Commonwealth Games Associations to work in close collaboration with their National or Regional Anti-Doping Organization and their National Sports Federations to ensure that athletes and coaches are properly educated in advance of travelling to Birmingham.”

To enroll in the ADEL for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games course, click here.