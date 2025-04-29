CLICK TO WATCH: South Africa’s Akani Simbine on his impressive win in the men’s 100m, crossing the line in 9.99 (0.2m/s) ahead of Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala (10.13) and Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu (10.17).

(Video credit: Diamond League AG)

”The race felt good. I stumbled a bit after the 60m so I had to catch myself, but happened to catch the wind while catching the win. Keep going with the momentum I have now going back to the basics. Putting myself in a position to learn. I think if the conditions are good and we have a favorable wind to us. If everything is primed for us to run fast. We run fast. I am happy with putting the race together as I said before and getting the win.”