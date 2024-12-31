Chebet shatters own's world 5km record with 13:54 in Barcelona

Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet, the two-time Olympic gold medallist, ended her 2024 season triumphantly by setting a new 5km road race world record at the Cursa dels Nassos, a World Athletics Label event in Barcelona on new year’s eve.

The 24-year-old Kenyan athlete clocked an impressive time of 13:54, obliterating the previous record by 19 seconds.

The current world 5000m record-holder (14:05.92) became the first female to run the distance under 14 minutes on any terrain.

Latvia’s Dmitrijs Sergojins, pacing as Beatrice Chebet, started rapidly, completing the first kilometre in 2:46. Ethiopian runners Medina Eisa and Melknat Wudu, and Uganda’s Belinda Chemutai, followed closely at 2:50, maintaining a potential world record pace.

Chebet, the world 5000m champion and 10,000m record-holder, reached 2km in 5:35, well ahead of her previous year’s 14:13 time. By this point, Eisa had fallen 60 metres behind. After another swift 2:49 kilometre, Chebet hit 3km at 8:24, eight seconds ahead of the world record pace.

Post pacemaker withdrawal, Chebet accelerated, covering the fourth kilometre in 2:44, and with a final kilometre of 2:46, finished at 13:54, breaking the world record.

The previous women’s 5km world record for a mixed-gender race was 14:13 by Agnes Jebet, matching Chebet’s women-only event record.

Eisa finished second in 14:23, the fastest under-20 time ever, with Chemutai third, achieving a personal best of 14:36.

Selected results

Women

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 13:54 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:23 Belinda Chemutai (UGA) 14:36 Melknat Wudu (ETH) 14:53 Jana Van Lent (BEL) 15:24

Men