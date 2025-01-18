Eliud Kipchoge to compete at 2025 TCS London Marathon

The TCS London Marathon in 2025 will see the return of Eliud Kipchoge, widely regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, to London’s streets for the first time since 2020.

The legendary Kenyan athlete, the sole individual to complete a marathon in under two hours, will make his comeback at the 45th edition of the TCS London Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, 27 April 2025.

Known worldwide as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Kipchoge boasts an unrivalled marathon record. His achievements include his sub-two-hour marathon at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in 2019, two Olympic marathon gold medals (2016 and 2020), and 11 victories in Abbott World Marathon Majors events.

His accolades include four London Marathon wins, the highest in the elite men’s category. These victories were part of an undefeated streak from 2015 to 2019 (he missed the 2017 event). His last appearance was in the elite-only London Marathon during Covid-19 in 2020, where an ear infection led to an eighth-place finish.

That 2020 London Marathon is the sole blemish in an extraordinary eight-year period, spanning 16 marathons, during which Kipchoge dominated marathon running.

This run included five victories – and two world records – at the BMW Berlin Marathon, wins at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Tokyo Marathon, plus his two Olympic titles and INEOS 1:59 Challenge success.

“I am excited to share that my next race will be the TCS London Marathon,” said Kipchoge. “It is a race that holds a very special place in my heart, filled with so many beautiful memories, and I am eager to create even more.”

“Let us celebrate the joy of running and the collective spirit of thousands of runners coming together at the Start Line. It’s a privilege to share this journey with everyone else who will be taking part as we push ourselves to deliver our best performances.

“After a good period of rest, I have returned to training with renewed energy and focus. I feel re-fuelled to give my very best in London,” he added.