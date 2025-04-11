Strong SA contingent land in Gaborone for Golden Grand Prix 2025

South Africa will be well represented with 36 athletes included in the provisional entry lists for the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – in Gaborone on Saturday

The track and field meeting will feature athletes from 30 different countries, competing in a total of 20 men’s and women’s events.

The country with the most representation (aside from the hosts, who also have 36 individuals competing) will be South Africa, with local athletes turning out in what will be a precursor to the ASA Senior Track and Field Championships in Potchefstroom from 24-26 April.

National 100m record holder Akani Simbine will enter the blocks in what promises to be a thrilling contest against African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya.

Three other SA sprinters – Benjamin Richardson, Tsebo Matsoso and junior prospect Karabo Letebele – will also be in the line up in an attempt to cause an upset in the short dash.

In the men’s 200m sprint, former World Championships finalist Luxolo Adams is the only South African in the A race, and he will need to be at his best against Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

In the men’s shot put, former Olympic finalist Kyle Blignaut will be eager to deliver in the early stages of the international season.

Two legends of South African long jumping will also be looking to show they can still compete at elite level, with former World Championships medallists Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai included in the entries in their specialist discipline.

Among the women, Zeney Geldenhuys will be eager to put up a fight in the 400m hurdles race against a powerful line-up which is headlined by former world and Olympic champion, Dalilah Muhammad of the United States.

In the javelin throw, Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis will turn out as the firm favourite for victory. And sprinter Viwe Jingqi will have an opportunity to open her international season in style when she enters the blocks in the 100m sprint.