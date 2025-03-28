What to expect in Wanda Diamond League 2025

The Wanda Diamond League 2025 is a prestigious global athletics series that will kick off on April 26th in Xiamen, China. This 16th edition of the series will span 15 cities across four continents, culminating in the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on August 27-28.

The series features 32 track and field disciplines and attracts competitors from nearly 100 countries, offering athletes the chance to compete at the highest level throughout the season.

The 2025 season promises exciting matchups, including potential Tokyo Olympics dress rehearsals in events like the men’s 100m and women’s 800m.

The series has been instrumental in launching the careers of stars like Mondo Duplantis, Noah Lyles, and Femke Bol. It has also witnessed 13 world records in the last two seasons alone, cementing its status as the backbone of the global athletics calendar.

The Wanda Diamond League is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. In 2025, the total prize money will increase to USD 9.24 million, the highest in the series’ history.

The league is also focusing on sustainability initiatives and enhancing fan engagement through digital platforms and content delivery. With over 400,000 stadium spectators and 400 million television viewers across 150 territories in the previous season, the series aims to attract even larger audiences globally.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Wanda Diamond League is its role as a proving ground for athletes preparing for major championships. The series provides multiple opportunities for athletes to compete against their biggest rivals throughout the season, allowing them to refine their skills and build confidence.

This format not only benefits the athletes but also offers fans thrilling competitions and potential rematches of Olympic finals. The league’s commitment to gender equality in prize money and its focus on promoting development across all disciplines further underscores its importance in the world of athletics.

2025 VISION: What’s new:

Higher prize money

A new agreement with media rights partner Infront, signed in 2019, will see increased investment in the series from 2025, with the benefits passed on directly to athletes in the form of increased prize money. The series will pay out a total of $9.24 million US dollars in prize money in 2025, the highest level in the series history.

From 2025, there will also be a select number of Diamond+Disciplines – four at the series meetings and eight at the Final – in which athletes can earn higher prize money. All 32 disciplines will benefit from the increase and all prize money remains entirely gender equal.

Innovations for fan engagement

As a global series, the Wanda Diamond League continues to explore innovative ways to serve its fans in countries across the world. In 2025, updated agreements on video rights and innovative new platforms will allow the series to engage more directly with fans.

Athletes will also receive video content from their competitions faster than ever in 2025, allowing them to share their successes directly with their online communities.

Driving force for sustainability

In 2024, a full audit of all Wanda Diamond League meetings was carried out according to the World Athletics’ newly introduced sustainability standard “Athletics for a Better World”. Several meetings achieved notable levels of recognition, with Oslo Diamond League awarded the highest level of platinum.

A long-term process designed to help meetings improve their internal operations, the ABW standard has a strong focus on environmental protection, health, and creating a stable environment for the sport, its athletes, and fans. It will continue to guide all meetings as they strive to achieve greater sustainability in 2025 and beyond.