Meeting records for Aregawi and Duguma, Simbine wins 100m in Keqiao

African athletes were on fire at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on Saturday. Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma smashed her national record in the 800m with 1:56.64, compatriot Berihu Aregawi ran the fastest outdoor 5000m of the year in 12:50.45, and South Africa’s Akani Simbine clocked 9.98 to win the men’s 100m.

Ethiopia’s Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Berihu Aregawi won his season debut 5000m in a meeting record of 12:50.45, the fastest outdoor time this year.

The 24-year-old, who last raced 5000m at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, moved to the front with 600m to go. His compatriot Mezgebu Sime attempted to take control at the bell, but Aregawi maintained position and pulled clear off the final bend. Kuma Girma‘s late charge earned him second with a PB of 12:50.69, while Sime finished third in 12:51.86.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma won the 800m, crossing in 1:56.64 – a national and meeting record – leading six runners under 1:59. Australia’s Sarah Billings took second with 1:57.83.

South Africa’s world indoor 60m bronze medallist Akani Simbine extended his outdoor win streak, following his 9.99 in Xiamen with a 9.98 (0.5 m/s) 100m win in Keqiao.

Against Jamaica’s Olympic 100m silver medallist Kishane Thompson and Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, Simbine’s perfect dip secured victory by 0.01. Tebogo finished third in 10.03. Anavia Battle won the women’s 200m in 22.38.

USA’s Grace Stark set a meeting record of 12.42 (0.3m/s) in the 100m hurdles, beating world champion Danielle Williams (12.55) and South Africa’s Marione Fourie (12.62) to second and third respectively. Reigning world record-holder Tobi Amusan finished fourth in 12.66.

Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime wins the men’s 3000m steeplechase with a season’s best of 8:07.92. Kenyans Edmund Serem (8:08.68) and Simon Kiprop Koech (8:09.05) came second and third respectively.

In the men’s 400m, USA’s world indoor champion Chris Bailey overtook Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori in the final stretch, reversing the outcome from their previous encounter in Xiamen, China, where Bailey had finished second. Bailey clocked 44.17, while Ndori finished with 44.32.

Akani Simbine, Letsile Tebogo and Emmanuel Eseme in action at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao / Photo credit: Liam Blackwell for Diamond League AG

Greece’s Elina Tzengko achieved her second javelin victory in two Diamond League events, throwing 64.90m to add to her Xiamen win. China’s Dai Qianqian saved her best for last, achieving a personal best of 64.38m in the final round to claim second place, surpassing South Africa’s Olympic silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk, who threw 62.53m.

In the triple jump, Portugal’s 2021 Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo and Jamaica’s Jordon Scott, the Xiamen winner, both exceeded 17 metres, with Pichardo winning with a jump of 17.03m compared to Scott’s 17.00m.

Valarie Allman surpassed 70 metres to win the discus, a non-scoring Diamond League event this time. After a 68.95m throw to win in Xiamen, the Olympic champion improved to 70.08m in Keqiao. Jorinde van Klinken finished second with 66.22m.

In the men’s long jump, also a non-scoring event, China’s Shi Yuhao edged out Shu Heng by just three centimetres, winning with a jump of 8.21m. Wayne Pinnock secured third place with a best of 8.10m.