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Doha Diamond League meeting postponed until June

By ATAF Editors 1 views 1 minutes read
Qatar Sports Club is ready for the Wanda Diamond League - Jetour Doha Meeting 2025 / Photo: QSC
Qatar Sports Club is ready for the Wanda Diamond League - Jetour Doha Meeting 2025 / Photo: QSC

The Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha has been rescheduled to take place at the Khalifa International Stadium on June 19, 2026.

The Mazzraty Doha Meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the Qatar Sports Club on May 8 as the opening event of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season.

In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been monitoring the situation in Doha, working in close coordination with meeting organisers, Qatari authorities and other stakeholders.

In the interests of athlete and spectator safety, a decision has now been taken to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now be held on June 19.

As temperatures are expected to be higher in Doha in June, the meeting will also be moved from the Qatar Sports Club to the Khalifa International Stadium.

The stadium, which hosted both the Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships in 2019, is temperature regulated, allowing athletes to compete safely even in hotter conditions.

The new date will fall between the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 10 and the Meeting de Paris on June 28, making Doha the eighth leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League.

The series will begin in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 16 and end at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels on September 4-5.

The Diamond League will continue to monitor developments in the Middle East in the coming weeks.

The series and meeting organisers remain committed to delivering the highest level of safe and secure competition for athletes, media and spectators.

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