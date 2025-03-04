11 World Indoor Tour champions win wild cards for Nanjing 2025

Eleven athletes have secured wild card places for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 as winners of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour, following the final Gold level meeting of the series in Madrid on Friday February 28.

Each of the 2025 World Indoor Tour series winners also receives a US$10,000 bonus.

As a result of the wild cards, some national teams for the global event in Nanjing in China, taking place from 21-23 March, will be strengthened by having a third team member in certain disciplines.

Usually, team selection for the World Indoor Championships is capped at two athletes per nation per discipline, but these wild card places allow for a third athlete to compete.

As always, the final decision on entering any individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships rests with the athlete’s national federation.

The scoring disciplines on the World Indoor Tour rotate each year. As the 2020 edition of the World Indoor Championships was postponed due to the pandemic, the overall winners of the 2019 and 2020 World Indoor Tour will also be offered wild card entries for Nanjing, subject to each athlete having achieved a top 50 place in the world top list for their respective discipline in 2024.

The individual event winners of the 2025 World Indoor Tour are:

Women

60m – Patrizia van der Weken (LUX)

800m – Tsige Duguma (ETH)

3000m/5000m – Freweyni Hailu (ETH)

Pole vault – Molly Caudery (GBR)

Triple jump – Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB)

Shot put – Chase Jackson (USA)

Men

400m – Brian Faust (USA)

1500m/mile – Samuel Pihlstrom (SWE)

60m hurdles – Wilhem Belocian (FRA)

High jump – Luis Castro Rivera (PUR)

Long jump – Mattia Furlani (ITA)

The 2025 World Indoor Tour Gold series kicked off in Astana on 25 January and ended in Madrid on 28 February. Each Gold meeting offered at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme, including USD$3000 to the winner.