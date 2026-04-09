Africans head elite fields, top women target course record in Vienna

The Vienna City Marathon 2026 features strong elite fields and could produce thrilling races on 19th April.

While athletes from Africa are the favourites and the top women target the course record, there are also hopes for a standout national performance in the men’s race.

Oqbe Kibrom of Eritrea and Haftamnesh Tesfaye of Ethiopia head the start lists of the 43rd Vienna City Marathon, which is a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. Organisers registered a record total of 49,000 entries of which 13,000 will run the classic distance.

If weather conditions are suitable the women are expected to chase the course record and possibly a first sub 2:20:00 on Austrian soil.

Four years ago Kenyan Vibian Chepkirui ran 2:20:59 in Vienna.

Ethiopian pair Haftamnesh Tesfaye, who is the sister of the sensational 2:10:51 debutant Fotyen Tesfay, and Tigist Gezahagn are the fastest women entered with personal bests of 2:20:13 and 2:21:14 respectively.

Defending champion Betty Chepkemoi of Kenya ran a brilliant race last year, clocking a PB of 2:24:14 in very difficult conditions. If the weather should be cold again that could work in Chepkemoi’s favour.

US runner Lindsay Flanagan starts a marathon comeback after injury. With a personal record of 2:23:31 she is the fourth runner on the start list with a sub 2:25 PB.

Four men are entered with personal bests of sub 2:08:00. Oqbe Kibrom of Eritrea is the fastest runner on the start list. With a PB of 2:05:37 he is the favourite.

Kibrom will be challenged by Ethiopia’s Tafese Delegen (PB: 2:06:11) as well as Kenyans Stanley Kurgat and Albert Kangogo, who have PBs of 2:07:05 and 2:07:26 respectively.

Another four runners have run sub 2:10:00 so far. Among them is the Austrian record holder Aaron Gruen, who caused a surprise a year ago, when he became the national record holder with 2:09:53.

The Austrian will run the Vienna City Marathon for the first time and will aim to improve his record further.

Elite runners with personal bests

Men:

Oqbe Kibrom ERI 2:05:37

Tafese Delegen ETH 2:06:11

Stanley Kurgat KEN 2:07:05

Albert Kangogo KEN 2:07:26

Charles Mneria KEN 2:08:54

Mica Cheserek KEN 2:09:26

Samwel Kiptoo KEN 2:09:45

Aaron Gruen AUT 2:09:53

Paul Tiongik KEN 2:10:25

Abel Sikowo UGA 2:10:33

Mogos Tuemay ETH 2:10:33

Fanny Kiprotich KEN 2:11:21

Andreas Vojta AUT 2:13:43



Women: