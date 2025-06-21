WADA publishes 2023 Testing Figures Report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) today published its 2023 Testing Figures Report (2023 Report), which summarises the results of all samples analysed and reported in WADA’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) in 2023.
The 2023 Report includes:
- An executive summary and sub-reports by laboratory, sport, Testing Authority and Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) blood analysis;
- In- and out-of-competition urine samples;
- Blood and ABP blood data; and
- The resulting Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) and Atypical Findings (ATFs).
The 2023 Report highlights:
- A 12.5% increase in the total number of samples [including urine, non- ABP blood and Dried Blood Spot (DBS) samples] analyzed and reported in 2023 (288,865) vs. 2022 (256,770);
- An increase in the total percentage of AAFs year on year (0.77% in 2022 to 0.80% in 2023);
- An increase in the total number of samples analyzed and reported by most WADA-accredited laboratories and WADA-approved laboratories into ADAMS in 2023 vs 2022.
- An increase in the total number and percentage of non- ABP and DBS samples analyzed from 25,456 in 2022 to 27,606 in 2023.
- An increase of 10.8% in the number of ABP blood samples analyzed in 2023 vs. 2022;
- An increase in the total number of growth hormone-releasing factor (GHRF) AAFs (as well in %AAFs);
- An increase in the total number of gas chromatography carbon isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) AAFs (as well in %AAFs); and
- A significant increase in the total number of Erythropoietin-receptor antagonist (ERA) AAFs (as well in %AAFs) in both urine and blood samples.
WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said: “WADA is pleased to share its 2023 Annual Testing Figures Report, which provides a complete overview of all doping control samples analyzed and reported by WADA-accredited and WADA-approved laboratories around the world.
Once again, the total number of anti-doping tests, along with several other notable statistics, increased substantially year over year, and were the highest since pre-pandemic levels. It is a testament to the anti-doping community’s resolve and commitment to clean sport.
The publication of the report represents an opportunity to commend the efforts of Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) and WADA-accredited laboratories around the world. The report is an important collaboration tool for our stakeholders, and its data and insights are an important resource for ADOs in maintaining effective anti-doping programmes.”
To help with the interpretation of the 2023 Report, consult the related Question and Answer document. Of particular importance, please note that:
- One single result does not necessarily correspond to one athlete. Results may correspond to multiple findings regarding the same athlete or measurements performed on the same athlete, such as in the case of longitudinal studies of testosterone.
- The number of AAFs in the Report may not correspond to the number of Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) reported by ADOs. This is because all results are subject to a results management process conducted by ADOs, which includes matching results with Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), and longitudinal studies which can result in no case to answer or no sanction.
- The testing figures are generally published more than a year later to provide enough time to collect and collate the large amount of data included in the report.
- As usual, this report does not illustrate statistics on ADRVs, which are reported via separate ADRV Reports that reveal analytical and non-analytical cases and the outcomes of results management, which is a process that can take a long time given that it may include investigations, appeals and other due processes.
- The 2024 Testing Figures Report will be published by the end of 2025.