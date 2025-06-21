WADA publishes 2023 Testing Figures Report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) today published its 2023 Testing Figures Report (2023 Report), which summarises the results of all samples analysed and reported in WADA’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) in 2023.

The 2023 Report includes:

An executive summary and sub-reports by laboratory, sport, Testing Authority and Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) blood analysis;

blood analysis; In- and out-of-competition urine samples;

Blood and ABP blood data; and

The resulting Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) and Atypical Findings (ATFs).

The 2023 Report highlights:

A 12.5% increase in the total number of samples [including urine, non- ABP blood and Dried Blood Spot (DBS) samples] analyzed and reported in 2023 (288,865) vs. 2022 (256,770);

An increase in the total percentage of AAFs year on year (0.77% in 2022 to 0.80% in 2023);

An increase in the total number of samples analyzed and reported by most WADA-accredited laboratories and WADA-approved laboratories into ADAMS in 2023 vs 2022.

An increase in the total number and percentage of non- ABP and DBS samples analyzed from 25,456 in 2022 to 27,606 in 2023.

An increase of 10.8% in the number of ABP blood samples analyzed in 2023 vs. 2022;

An increase in the total number of growth hormone-releasing factor (GHRF) AAFs (as well in %AAFs);

An increase in the total number of gas chromatography carbon isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) AAFs (as well in %AAFs); and

A significant increase in the total number of Erythropoietin-receptor antagonist (ERA) AAFs (as well in %AAFs) in both urine and blood samples.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said: “WADA is pleased to share its 2023 Annual Testing Figures Report, which provides a complete overview of all doping control samples analyzed and reported by WADA-accredited and WADA-approved laboratories around the world.

Once again, the total number of anti-doping tests, along with several other notable statistics, increased substantially year over year, and were the highest since pre-pandemic levels. It is a testament to the anti-doping community’s resolve and commitment to clean sport.

The publication of the report represents an opportunity to commend the efforts of Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) and WADA-accredited laboratories around the world. The report is an important collaboration tool for our stakeholders, and its data and insights are an important resource for ADOs in maintaining effective anti-doping programmes.”

To help with the interpretation of the 2023 Report, consult the related Question and Answer document. Of particular importance, please note that: