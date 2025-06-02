Athletics South Africa reelects Moloi as President for another term

James Moloi has been re-elected as President of Athletics South Africa (ASA), securing his position at the national federation’s Quadrennial General Meeting held in Kempton Park, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Moloi received the majority of votes from ASA members and will head the association for another four years, in what will be his second term.

“I’m thankful for the support shown by the council, which shows that we’ve done well for the last four years, and now I’m going to do my level best to uplift the sport even further and bring more events to South Africa,” Moloi said.

“Most of the people who have been elected are well-experienced. We are going to be a united, solid board.”

John Mathane, the newly elected Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) President, was elected as the federation’s Vice President, while long-distance runner Kesa Molotsane is the new Chairperson of the Athletes Commission.

Jakes Jacobs returned as Chairperson of Cross Country, while Enoch Skosana retained the post of Chairperson for Road Running and Jean Verster also held on to the position of Chairperson of Track and Field.

The four additional members elected to the Board are Esther Malema (retained), Johanita Bester, Mike Masepe, and Adelina Seipati Ranthimo (retained).

The elected Athletics South Africa (ASA) Board 2025-2029 / Photo credit: Cecilia van Bers

Barry Hendricks, the President of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), said the umbrella body was pleased with the smooth voting process and wished the new ASA Board well.

“Your role is to look at your vision for the next four years, what targets you are going to set, what challenges you are going to overcome, and what weaknesses you can get rid of, because that is what will determine whether or not you will be successful at the end of 2028,” Hendricks said.

“We need a unified approach from all the provinces, so put your firm belief as a federation behind this board. It is their time to elevate the organisation to another, more professional level.”