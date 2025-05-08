Kipyegon to headline 2025 Pre Classic Women’s 1500m

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and holder of two current world records, will toe the line at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on 5 July in an attempt to capture her seventh Pre Classic title over 1500 metres.

Faith Kipyegon set the world record in the women’s 1500m just last summer, when she ran 3:49.04 at the Paris Wanda Diamond League Meeting on 7 July, 2024.

Her world record over one mile was set the summer prior, when she ran 4:07.64 at the Monaco Wanda Diamond League Meeting on 21 July 2023. In addition to her two world records, Kipyegon also owns three national records for Kenya in the 1000m (2:29.15), 5000m (14:05.20), and the 4x1500m relay (16:33.58).

The dominant force in women’s middle-distance running for the past decade, Kipyegon has brought home the gold medal in the women’s 1500m from the last three Olympic Games, as well as doubling back for silver in the 5000m this past summer at the Paris Olympics.

Kipyegon is a three-time World Champion over 1500m (2017, 2022, and 2023), World Champion over 5000m (2023), and two-time World Athletics Championships silver medalist over 1500m (2015 and 2019).

In addition to the global medals, Kipyegon has six Diamond Trophies to her name. Kipyegon’s running at Pre Classic will come nine days after her sub-4 min mile attempt, announced by Nike last week.

Kipyegon will be joined by fellow Paris Olympic Games podium finishers Jessica Hull (AUS) and Georgia Bell (GBR).

Hull is the current world record holder over 2000m and earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bell took home bronze from the Paris Olympics and recently earned another global medal with her third-place finish at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, 5 July at Hayward Field. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at PreClassic.com.