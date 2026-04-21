Entry lists published for Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

The entry lists for the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 have been published, confirming a strong global line-up for the eighth edition of the event, set to take place in the capital of Botswana on 2-3 May.

A total of 723 athletes from 40 nations are entered, with teams competing not only for relay honours but also for qualification places at the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 and this year’s World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

All six winning teams from the 2025 World Relays are set to defend their titles, while the fields also include four of the five victorious nations from the 2025 World Championships and three gold-medal-winning teams from the 2024 Olympic Games.

Host nation Botswana will be aiming to make a strong impression in front of a home crowd as their squads for the men’s relay disciplines are led by the nation’s two global champions.

Olympic 200m gold medallist Letsile Tebogo is entered for the 4x100m, while world 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi is joined on the 4x400m team by fellow world 4x400m champions Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch.

Relays powerhouse USA – winner of numerous world and Olympic titles across multiple relay disciplines – has named a formidable squad.

Ronnie Baker and Courtney Lindsey, part of the triumphant men’s 4x100m team at last year’s World Championships, are among the standout names.

Jamaica, another sprints superpower, also has a powerful line-up. World 100m champion Oblique Seville is listed for the men’s 4x100m, while multiple Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah and two-time world champion Shericka Jackson are entered for the women’s event.

In the mixed 4x100m, world and Olympic 100m silver medallist Kishane Thompson is joined by Tia and Tina Clayton, while 2023 world champion Antonio Watson is named for the men’s 4x400m.

Canada has entered the four men who claimed 2024 Olympic gold and 2025 world silver in the 4x100m: Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Aaron Brown.

South Africa will be keen to match their success from last year’s World Relays. All four men from their triumphant 4x400m quartet are named for this year’s edition, while Akani Simbine, who anchored them to glory in the men’s 4x100m, also returns.

Spain, another one of the success stories from 2025, has also fielded a strong team for Gaborone. Three of the four women from their victorious 4x400m team will be in action, alongside three of the four athletes who finished runner-up in the women’s 4x100m.

World indoor 60m champion Zaynab Dosso features on the Italian women’s 4x100m team. Meanwhile Germany has entered several of the women who have contributed to their world and Olympic bronze medals in the 4x100m.

Other experienced relay standouts include Lieke Klaver on the Dutch women’s 4x400m team, 2024 world indoor 400m champion Alexander Doom on Belgium’s mixed 4x400m squad, and Polish duo Natalia Bukowiecka and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, both key members of their nation’s 4x400m teams.