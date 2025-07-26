Reunited: the ‘Fair Play’ duo who went viral for caring

Bonded by a joint act of kindness at the Chengdu FISU World University Games two years ago, 800m runners Veronica Vancardo of Switzerland and Charne Eileen Swart Du Plessis of South Africa were reunited on the track at the Lohrheidestadion in Bochum on Thursday evening, almost two years to the day since going viral on social media for rushing to the aid of a distressed fellow athlete.

Back in 2023, their achievements in the 800m final – sixth for Vancardo, bronze for Swart – were overshadowed by their gesture of compassion after crossing the line when they raced back to help the final finisher, Soudi-Thasmy Moussa from Cameroon, who had collapsed to the track.

After easing Moussa to her feet, Vancardo and Swart carried the distressed Comoro Islander to the side of the arena while talking to her and smiling, actions that earned the duo a special Fair Play award.

Two years on, the student-athletes remain bemused by the popularity of the footage but were delighted to be competing together again at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 – and talk about a moment that has come to define the unique spirit of the FISU Games.

“I didn’t really think it was that big a deal,” Swart told the FISU Games News Service (FGNS). “I thought it was just a genuine thing to do, human nature. But – and I spoke to Veronica about this yesterday – they didn’t really care about my bronze medal, only the Fair Play award.

“What was nice is that girl (Moussa) has been messaging me on Facebook, wishing me happy birthday. It’s really special. We got a very special award, and I’m still very honoured to have received it and to share it with her.”

‘This is sport for me’

Vancardo agrees: “It was so strange because I didn’t do that for fame. I helped the girl because she was really dead at the end and she was so young.

“It was her first championship and she was so scared. In the call room I told her to just enjoy it and give everything she had and she really did. At the end she was on the floor.

“It was natural for me to help her because we are opponents on the track but we are all friends and love each other. This is sport for me.”

Moussa would have enjoyed watching her two friends go head-to-head on the track at Rhine-Ruhr 2025. This time, it was Vancardo who grabbed a medal (silver) while Swart never quite threatened to match her bronze medal from two years ago, finishing sixth.

“She’s (Vancardo) an amazing athlete,” Swart said. “She’s been having a great season, so it’s really, really nice to see her again, and Laura (Pellicoro) from Italy, who won last time (800m at Chengdu 2021).

“We are a few who are going through the ranks of the University Games and it’s nice to meet everyone again here.

“It’s a completely different set-up to the pro circuit (where) everybody is so much older, and you see these experienced athletes, big names.

“Here, we are just regular people, balancing a double life of being a student and an athlete. It’s a totally different atmosphere. It’s really fun and I really love to compete in these Games.”