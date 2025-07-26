South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza completed his sprint double with a dominant performance to win the men’s 200m final at the Rhine Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany on Thursday 24 July.

The reigning world U20 champion ran 20.63 seconds from lane 7 into a headwind -0.3 m/s to take his second gold medal of the week at the Lohrheidestadion.

Adria Alfonso Medero of Spain claimed second place in 20.70 ahead of Lee Jaeseong from the Republic of Korea, who took the bronze in third with 20.75.

Animesh Kujur from India finished fourth in 20.85, followed by Australia’s Aidan Murphy with 20.92 for fifth. Daniel Magogo of Zimbabwe finished sixth in 21.00 ahead of another Australian, Christopher Ius, who came seventh in 21.01 seconds.

Sadly, South Africa’s Eckhart Hartman Potgieter was disqualified by the technical officials for lane infringement (Rule – TR17.2.3).

“It feels crazy, just wonderful. I am truly honoured and grateful to be here,” said Walaza on winning the gold medal, after having won the 100m title on Tuesday. “This is another time I get a gold medal, a couple of gold medals at the World Games. This is a memory that I’ll never forget.”

“These moments I will remember because it is my step from being a junior to a pro. These moments are the moments I must keep. We shouldn’t forget that we actually won two gold medals on the world stage. So we can also do it in the future.”

Asked about the South Africa’s athletics success at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Games, the 19-year-old said that it is proof that SA athletes can do it again in the future.

“To qualify here is special, it’s not easy. All schools in South Africa compete to qualify for this and it takes a lot for us. This is something huge. Winning this means that you are good in South Africa and that means everything.

“So this experience, I hope it shapes all athletes to fight their way. They can actually do it in the future,” Walaza added.

Bayanda Joy Walaza of South Africa and Daniel Magogo of Zimbabwe compete in the Men’s 200m Final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum on Thursday 24/07/2025 | Photo credit: Iris van den Broek / Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Results: Men’s 200m Final – Rhine Ruhr 2025 FISU Games