Athletics fans got a tantalising glimpse of the sport’s future as two of the most hotly tipped young sprinters on the planet went head-to-head at the Lohrheidestadion in Bochum on Tuesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Bayanda Walaza from South Africa is already a star and has a Paris 2024 Olympic Games 4x100m relay silver medal while Thailand’s Puripol Boonson holds the record for the fastest under-18 time ever in the 100m (10.06).

In a thrilling final race, Walaza emerged victorious with a time of 10.16 seconds. Boonson, hindered by a slow start, finished second with a time of 10.22 seconds, while Hiroki Yanagita from Japan secured third place with a time of 10.23 seconds.

“I feel glorified,” Walaza told the FISU Games News Service (FGNS). “I believe in winning. As soon as I was in that line, I was looking at that finish line. My mind was there. I need to cross it before everyone.”

However, the South African sprint sensation had to survive a stressful reviewed false start in the semi-final.

“I lost some focus, then thanks to the Lord I found some. I had to make it look easy so people don’t see that I was sweating.”

Alongside the like of Australian Gout Gout, Walaza is being spoken of as the future of his discipline. He is nicknamed ‘Wobble Wobble’ due to his occasionally flailing arms as he runs.

“The running style is something I was born with, and it is something I am not going to fight to change, because it is making me fast,” he said. “It makes me strong. But I believe in the future it will change automatically.”

He may have already run at an Olympic Games, but Walaza thinks Rhine-Ruhr 2025 is also something magical.

“Many people here tell me this is their first international race,” he said. “That makes it special. It’s the start of being great. These are Games that shape champions.”

Bayanda Joy Walaza of South Africa celebrates winning the Men’s 100m Final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games in Bochum on Tuesday 22/07/2025 | Photo credit: Kevin Voigt / Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Walaza was also full of praise for his opponents.

“I always enjoy running against Puripol and the Japanese,” he said. “These are the ones who are pushing me, they are pro athletes. We are running the Diamond Leagues, the world championships. Now it is our turn. It’s an honour, I know they are going to be something great.”

Boonson returned the compliment.

“It was a great race today but I did a bad start,” he said. “I was excited. Bayanda is a great racer. I need to keep training hard and be patient.”

Walaza’s compatriot Kyle Brian Zinn, who finished fifth in the final, is meanwhile convinced that we’ve seen a future legend in action.

“He’s my roommate,” said Zinn of his teammate. “He is a bit loud, but that’s not a complaint, he is funny. He is phenomenal, the fastest for a reason. He trains hard and he is gifted, brilliant.

“He will be one of the greats. I don’t think that, I know that. To be his age and do what he’s done, he’s unbeatable.”

Walaza has opted to study at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria and train under his coach, Thabo Matebedi, rather than taking up USA scholarship offers.

“[US] colleges have tried to talk to me,” Walaza said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a bad idea but I am willing to showcase how great South Africa is.

“I believe in my coach and I believe in my country, that we can produce something great.”

On tonight’s evidence, it’s hard to disagree.