Team Masai: Family power at the highest level in Frankfurt

The Masai family on a Sunday run: Do not expect it to be a leisurely jog. The Mainova Frankfurt Marathon is therefore the perfect destination for them.

Magdalyne Masai – one of the favourites for victory – her sister Linet Masai, the 2009 10,000m world champion, and Jake Robertson, Magdalyne’s husband who has a marathon PB of 2:08:26, will give it their all over 42.195 kilometres tomorrow.

This world-class family constellation is unique in Frankfurt marathon history, and probably far beyond.

Magdalyne Masai is full of anticipation: “It has been my dream for a long time to run a marathon together. We sisters will support each other and not compete against each other.“

The Masai sisters live in different areas in Kenya: Magdalyne is from Iten, Linet lives in Kaptagat.

“We have now met again in Frankfurt for the first time in several months. We used to be very close and slept in the same room,“ says Magdalyne.

Linet Masai is preparing for the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon under the guidance of Patrick Sang, the coach of Eliud Kipchoge and others.

“The transition from the track to the marathon was challenging for me,“ said the mother of two daughters aged three and seven. “Linet has a lot more work to do with the family than I do. She has two children, I have one,“ said Magdalyne.

Running is omnipresent in the family life of Magdalyne and Jake, whose son Jake was born in July 2021. Jake Robertson, who hails from New Zealand, proposed at the finish line of the 2017 Great North Run.

“At the beginning, we often discussed training,“ says Jake. “I learnt a lot from Brother Colm, for example how to use a gym as a runner so that it helps you. I wanted to pass that on to Magdalyne. But there is also a life away from the sport. You have to let it go once in a while.“

Magdalyne and Linet are not the only two of the ten Masai siblings with world-class performances. Two of her brothers achieved elite level as well.

Moses Masai, 38, the 2009 World Championship bronze medallist in the 10,000 metres, competed in the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon back in 2016. At the end of his career he finished ninth.

Alex Masai is on the rise. The 27-year-old ran his marathon debut in Chicago a fortnight ago in 2:08:51. The family trip to the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon might well be extended next year.