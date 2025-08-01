Home NewsAfricaGhana Accra to host 2025 CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships

University of Ghana stadium, Legon, Accra / Photo credit: AthleticsAfrica
The University of Ghana stadium, Legon, Accra / Photo credit: AthleticsAfrica

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Senior Athletics Championships will take place at the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Complex in Legon, Accra, Ghana from 13-17 August 2025.

This edition of the CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships will see over 490 athletes from 16 countries in the west African sub-region competing at the UG Sports Stadium.

The new track at the UG stadium was laid last year for the delayed Accra 2023 African Games held in March 2024.

The stadium will also serve as venue when Ghana hosts the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships in 2026.

