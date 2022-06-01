The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has selected 53 athletes to represent the country at the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships (COCAAS22) in Port-Louis, Mauritius from 8-12 June, 2022.

Team Nigeria will be missing many of their student athletes based in the USA, who are competing at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon during the same week as the African senior championships.

According to the AFN Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, the unavailability of Nnamdi Prosper, Alaba Akintola, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Imaobong Nse Uko, Favour Ashe, Udodi Onwuzurike, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Alaba Akintola and other student athletes, who have qualified for the NCAA Finals in Oregon, led to the AFN’s decision to predominantly pick the team from athletes based locally in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, the Nigerian team still boast of top talents including four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

AFN President Tonobok Okowa said the contingent will depart for Mauritius on Monday June 6.

Team Nigeria – Full List

Men:

100m

Seye Ogunlewe

Raymond Ekevwo

Nicholas Mabilo

200m

Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu

Chidi Okezie

400m

Samson Nathaniel

Adeyemi Sikiru

Chidera Johnson

110m Hurdles

Prosper Ekporere

Abejoye Oyeniyi

Alex Al-Ameen

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

400m Hurdles

Rilwan Alowonle

Decathlon

Osadolor Samuel

Discus

Ugeoke Vincent

Javelin

Adams Kure Samuel

Shot Put

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Dotun Ogundeji

Long Jump

Tobechukwu Emmanuel

Emmanuel Oritsemeyiwa

Nwokocha Ineh

Triple Jump

Kalu Chidozie Ikenga

High Jump

David Aya

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4x100m

Seye Ogunlewe

Raymond Ekevwo

Oghene Ogho Egwero

Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu

Mabilo Nicholas

Karlington Anunagba

4x400m

Samson Nathaniel

Adewale Sikiru

Nnamani Johnson

Chidera Ayo

Toriseju Adeola

Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli

Chidi Okezie

4x400m Mixed Relay

Nathaniel Samson

Ifeanyi Ojeli

Sikiru Adeyemi

Patience Okon

Opeyemi Oke

Idamadudu Praise

Women:

100m

Godbless Tima Seikeseye

Praise Ofoku

Tobi Amusan

200m

Praise Idamadudu

Godbless Tima Seikeseye

400m

Patience Okon

Praise Idamadudu

Opeyemi Oke

100m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan

Miracle Thompson

Joy Abu

400m Hurdles

Abasiano Akpan

Sarah Ochigbo

Heptathlon

Kemi Francis

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10km Racewalk

Fadekemi Olude

Discus

Chioma Onyekwere

Obiageri Amechi

Princess Kara

Shot Put

Anabel Orobosa

Sade Olatoye

Hammer

Sade Olatoye

Queen Obisesan

High Jump

Temitope Adesina

Triple Jump

Mercy Honesty

Onara Obamuwagun

Long Jump

Ese Brume

Ruth Agadama

4x100m

Godbless Tima Seikeseye

Tobi Amusan

Praise Ofoku

Ese Brume

Ruth Agadama

Yakubu Bilikis

Joy Abu

4x400m

Patience Okon

Ella Onojuvwewo

Opeyemi Deborah Oke

Praise Idamadudu

Osunobun Queen

Osaretin Joy Usunbor

Joy Abu