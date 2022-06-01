The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has selected 53 athletes to represent the country at the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships (COCAAS22) in Port-Louis, Mauritius from 8-12 June, 2022.
Team Nigeria will be missing many of their student athletes based in the USA, who are competing at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon during the same week as the African senior championships.
According to the AFN Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, the unavailability of Nnamdi Prosper, Alaba Akintola, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Imaobong Nse Uko, Favour Ashe, Udodi Onwuzurike, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Alaba Akintola and other student athletes, who have qualified for the NCAA Finals in Oregon, led to the AFN’s decision to predominantly pick the team from athletes based locally in Nigeria.
Nevertheless, the Nigerian team still boast of top talents including four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).
AFN President Tonobok Okowa said the contingent will depart for Mauritius on Monday June 6.
Team Nigeria – Full List
Men:
100m
Seye Ogunlewe
Raymond Ekevwo
Nicholas Mabilo
200m
Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu
Chidi Okezie
400m
Samson Nathaniel
Adeyemi Sikiru
Chidera Johnson
110m Hurdles
Prosper Ekporere
Abejoye Oyeniyi
Alex Al-Ameen
400m Hurdles
Rilwan Alowonle
Decathlon
Osadolor Samuel
Discus
Ugeoke Vincent
Javelin
Adams Kure Samuel
Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Dotun Ogundeji
Long Jump
Tobechukwu Emmanuel
Emmanuel Oritsemeyiwa
Nwokocha Ineh
Triple Jump
Kalu Chidozie Ikenga
High Jump
David Aya
4x100m
Seye Ogunlewe
Raymond Ekevwo
Oghene Ogho Egwero
Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu
Mabilo Nicholas
Karlington Anunagba
4x400m
Samson Nathaniel
Adewale Sikiru
Nnamani Johnson
Chidera Ayo
Toriseju Adeola
Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli
Chidi Okezie
4x400m Mixed Relay
Nathaniel Samson
Ifeanyi Ojeli
Sikiru Adeyemi
Patience Okon
Opeyemi Oke
Idamadudu Praise
Women:
100m
Godbless Tima Seikeseye
Praise Ofoku
Tobi Amusan
200m
Praise Idamadudu
Godbless Tima Seikeseye
400m
Patience Okon
Praise Idamadudu
Opeyemi Oke
100m Hurdles
Tobi Amusan
Miracle Thompson
Joy Abu
400m Hurdles
Abasiano Akpan
Sarah Ochigbo
Heptathlon
Kemi Francis
10km Racewalk
Fadekemi Olude
Discus
Chioma Onyekwere
Obiageri Amechi
Princess Kara
Shot Put
Anabel Orobosa
Sade Olatoye
Hammer
Sade Olatoye
Queen Obisesan
High Jump
Temitope Adesina
Triple Jump
Mercy Honesty
Onara Obamuwagun
Long Jump
Ese Brume
Ruth Agadama
4x100m
Godbless Tima Seikeseye
Tobi Amusan
Praise Ofoku
Ese Brume
Ruth Agadama
Yakubu Bilikis
Joy Abu
4x400m
Patience Okon
Ella Onojuvwewo
Opeyemi Deborah Oke
Praise Idamadudu
Osunobun Queen
Osaretin Joy Usunbor
Joy Abu
