Nigeria to send 53 athletes to 22nd African Championships… – AthleticsAfrica
Nigeria

Nigeria to send 53 athletes to 22nd African Championships Mauritius 2022

Team Nigeria to Maurice 2022 includes four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

Team Nigeria 4x100m at the World U20 - Bydgoszcz 2016 / Photo credit: Yomi Omogbeja
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has selected 53 athletes to represent the country at the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships (COCAAS22) in Port-Louis, Mauritius from 8-12 June, 2022.

Team Nigeria will be missing many of their student athletes based in the USA, who are competing at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon during the same week as the African senior championships.

According to the AFN Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, the unavailability of Nnamdi Prosper, Alaba Akintola, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Imaobong Nse Uko, Favour Ashe, Udodi Onwuzurike, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Alaba Akintola and other student athletes, who have qualified for the NCAA Finals in Oregon, led to the AFN’s decision to predominantly pick the team from athletes based locally in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, the Nigerian team still boast of top talents including four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

AFN President Tonobok Okowa said the contingent will depart for Mauritius on Monday June 6.

Team Nigeria – Full List

Men:

100m
Seye Ogunlewe
Raymond Ekevwo
Nicholas Mabilo

200m
Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu
Chidi Okezie

400m
Samson Nathaniel
Adeyemi Sikiru
Chidera Johnson

110m Hurdles
Prosper Ekporere
Abejoye Oyeniyi
Alex Al-Ameen

400m Hurdles
Rilwan Alowonle

Decathlon
Osadolor Samuel

Discus
Ugeoke Vincent

Javelin
Adams Kure Samuel

Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Dotun Ogundeji

Long Jump
Tobechukwu Emmanuel

Emmanuel Oritsemeyiwa
Nwokocha Ineh

Triple Jump
Kalu Chidozie Ikenga

High Jump
David Aya

4x100m
Seye Ogunlewe
Raymond Ekevwo
Oghene Ogho Egwero
Fakorede Nicholas Adekalu
Mabilo Nicholas
Karlington Anunagba

4x400m
Samson Nathaniel
Adewale Sikiru
Nnamani Johnson
Chidera Ayo
Toriseju Adeola
Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli
Chidi Okezie

4x400m Mixed Relay
Nathaniel Samson
Ifeanyi Ojeli
Sikiru Adeyemi
Patience Okon
Opeyemi Oke
Idamadudu Praise

Women:

100m
Godbless Tima Seikeseye
Praise Ofoku
Tobi Amusan

200m
Praise Idamadudu
Godbless Tima Seikeseye

400m
Patience Okon
Praise Idamadudu
Opeyemi Oke

100m Hurdles
Tobi Amusan
Miracle Thompson
Joy Abu

400m Hurdles
Abasiano Akpan
Sarah Ochigbo

Heptathlon
Kemi Francis

10km Racewalk
Fadekemi Olude

Discus
Chioma Onyekwere
Obiageri Amechi
Princess Kara

Shot Put
Anabel Orobosa
Sade Olatoye

Hammer
Sade Olatoye
Queen Obisesan

High Jump
Temitope Adesina

Triple Jump
Mercy Honesty
Onara Obamuwagun

Long Jump
Ese Brume
Ruth Agadama

4x100m
Godbless Tima Seikeseye
Tobi Amusan
Praise Ofoku
Ese Brume
Ruth Agadama
Yakubu Bilikis
Joy Abu

4x400m
Patience Okon
Ella Onojuvwewo
Opeyemi Deborah Oke
Praise Idamadudu
Osunobun Queen
Osaretin Joy Usunbor
Joy Abu

