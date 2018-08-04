Medal presentation to Ese Brume and other medallists - women's Long Jump - Asaba 2018 / Photo credit: Yomi Omogbeja for Athletics Africa

Updates from the fourth day of track and field action at Asaba 2018. Feel free to get in touch on facebook or send us a tweet.

DAY FOUR TIMETABLE

DAY FOUR RESULTS

Day 4 RESULTS - August 4, 2018

LIVE BLOG


Africa Championships 2018...As it happens LIVE on Day FOUR of track and field action at the 21st CAA African Senior Athletics Championships (#Asaba2018) from the mainbowl of the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Nigeria – Saturday 4 August, 2018.

