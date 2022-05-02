Kejelcha scores historic debut at Adizero Road to Records in… – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ethiopia

Kejelcha scores historic debut at Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach

Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha wins the men’s 5km in 12:53 – the fastest debut in history – at the 2022 Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach on Saturday.

By

Published

Gold Medallist, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethopia celebrates after the Mens 3000 Metres Final during the IAAF World Indoor Championships on Day Four at Arena Birmingham on March 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images for IAAF)
Gold Medallist, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethopia celebrates after the Mens 3000 Metres Final during the IAAF World Indoor Championships on Day Four at Arena Birmingham on March 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images for IAAF)

Two-time world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha shone brightly at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday.

The Ethiopian claimed the men’s 5km in 12:53 – the fastest debut in history – and was just four seconds shy of the world record.

Kejelcha crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli, who was rewarded with a Kenyan record of 12:55, making it the first road 5km ever in which two men have broken 13 minutes.

Another Kenyan, Levy Kibet, finished in third place with 13:02. Further down the field, Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa set a European record of 13:14.

There was also record depth in the men’s 10km – won by Kibiwott Kandie in 26:50 – with five men finishing inside 27 minutes.

Kandie, as he so often does, timed his finish to perfection in the men’s 10km. The former world half marathon record-holder was part of a large lead group that passed through half way in 13:34.

Fellow Kenyan Sebastian Sawe was level with Kandie by the end of the third lap (7.5km), timed at 20:16 at that point, but Kandie unleashed his trademark finish to win in 26:50, taking one second off his PB and consolidating his position at No.4 on the world all-time list.

Sawe, who won the Rome-Ostia Half Marathon last month in 58:02, crossed the line in 26:54 to move to fifth on the world all-time list. Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera, winner of this year’s World Athletics Cross Country Tour, set a national record of 26:56 in third place.

World record-holder Rhonex Kipruto (26:56) and Ethiopian record-holder Tadese Worku (26:59) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There was a close finish in the men’s half marathon, with Mathew Kimeli earning his first ever victory over the distance in 59:30 from fellow Kenyan and namesake (but no relation) Benard Kimeli.

Alfred Barkach of Kenya was third in 59:36 and Amos Kurgat made it a Kenyan 1-2-3-4 finish in 59:40.

Ethiopian runners dominated the women’s races. Senbere Teferi retained her 5km title, clocking 14:37 to win by 16 seconds from compatriot Medina Eisa, whose 14:53 clocking is a world U20 and U18 best.

Kenya’s 2013 world 5000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono was third in 14:56.

Top Results

WOMEN
5km

  1. Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37
  2. 2 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:53
  3. 3 Mercy Cherono (KEN) 14:56
  4. 4 Melknet Wudu (ETH) 15:11
  5. 5 Nigsti Haftu (ETH) 15:12
  6. 6 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 15:13

10km

  1. Fentaye Belayneh (ETH) 30:24
  2. Joyce Chepkemoi (KEN) 30:33
  3. Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 30:35
  4. Faith Cherono (KEN) 30:50
  5. Esther Borura (KEN) 31:02
  6. Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 31:10

Half marathon

  1. Tigist Assefa (ETH) 1:07:28
  2. Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 1:07:36
  3. Bezabeh Zeray (ETH) 1:07:42
  4. Aynadis Mebrit (ETH) 1:07:45
  5. Nesphine Jepleting (KEN) 1:08:00
  6. Cynthia Nolari (KEN) 1:08:04

MEN
5km

  1. Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:53
  2. Nicholas Kimeli (KEN) 12:55
  3. Levy Kibet (KEN) 13:02
  4. Birhanu Balew (BRN) 13:07
  5. Telahun Haile Bekele (ETH) 13:11
  6. Addisu Yihune (ETH) 13:12

10km

  1. Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 26:50
  2. Sebastian Sawe (KEN) 26:54
  3. Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 26:56
  4. Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 26:58
  5. Tadese Worku (ETH) 26:59
  6. Yasin Haji (ETH) 27:00

Half marathon

  1. Mathew Kimeli (KEN) 59:30
  2. Benard Kimeli (KEN) 59:32
  3. Alfred Barkach (KEN) 59:36
  4. Amos Kurgat (KEN) 59:40
  5. Tadese Takele Bikila (ETH) 59:41
  6. Tamirat Tola (ETH) 59:46

(Reports: World Athletics)

athleticsafrica
ATAF Editors
The Editorial Board at the AthleticsAfrica | Website

Athletics Africa group of editors and contributors brings to your desktop and tablet screens the best of African athletics and track & field news and information every day of the week.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Muktar Edris and Hellen Obiri Muktar Edris and Hellen Obiri

Ethiopia

Edris and Obiri head to Bengaluru for the TCS World 10K

World champions Muktar Edris (Ethiopia) and Hellen Obiri (Kenya) head to Bengaluru for the 2022 TCS World 10K race on Sunday 15 May.

April 27, 2022
Chepkoech Team Africa Chepkoech Team Africa

Africa

Ratified: World records for Tsegay, Chepkoech and Kandie

African athletes Gudaf Tsegay, Beatrice Chepkoech and Kibiwott Kandie's respective marks over 1500m, 5km and the half-marathon have been ratified.

April 3, 2021
Men’s 10000m podium - Doha 2019 Men’s 10000m podium - Doha 2019

Uganda

Doha 2019: Cheptegei wins first World 10,000m title on Day 10

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won what is regarded as the toughest race on the planet at the World Cross Country in Denmark in March, and...

October 7, 2019
Gold Medallist, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethopia celebrates after the Mens 3000 Metres Final during the IAAF World Indoor Championships on Day Four at Arena Birmingham on March 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images for IAAF) Gold Medallist, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethopia celebrates after the Mens 3000 Metres Final during the IAAF World Indoor Championships on Day Four at Arena Birmingham on March 4, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images for IAAF)

Ethiopia

Kejelcha breaks world indoor mile record with 3:47.01 in Boston

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha smashed the world indoor record for the mile, clocking 3:47.01 at the Bruce Lehane Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

March 4, 2019