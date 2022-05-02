Two-time world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha shone brightly at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday.
The Ethiopian claimed the men’s 5km in 12:53 – the fastest debut in history – and was just four seconds shy of the world record.
Kejelcha crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli, who was rewarded with a Kenyan record of 12:55, making it the first road 5km ever in which two men have broken 13 minutes.
Another Kenyan, Levy Kibet, finished in third place with 13:02. Further down the field, Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa set a European record of 13:14.
There was also record depth in the men’s 10km – won by Kibiwott Kandie in 26:50 – with five men finishing inside 27 minutes.
Kandie, as he so often does, timed his finish to perfection in the men’s 10km. The former world half marathon record-holder was part of a large lead group that passed through half way in 13:34.
Fellow Kenyan Sebastian Sawe was level with Kandie by the end of the third lap (7.5km), timed at 20:16 at that point, but Kandie unleashed his trademark finish to win in 26:50, taking one second off his PB and consolidating his position at No.4 on the world all-time list.
Sawe, who won the Rome-Ostia Half Marathon last month in 58:02, crossed the line in 26:54 to move to fifth on the world all-time list. Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera, winner of this year’s World Athletics Cross Country Tour, set a national record of 26:56 in third place.
World record-holder Rhonex Kipruto (26:56) and Ethiopian record-holder Tadese Worku (26:59) finished fourth and fifth respectively.
There was a close finish in the men’s half marathon, with Mathew Kimeli earning his first ever victory over the distance in 59:30 from fellow Kenyan and namesake (but no relation) Benard Kimeli.
Alfred Barkach of Kenya was third in 59:36 and Amos Kurgat made it a Kenyan 1-2-3-4 finish in 59:40.
Ethiopian runners dominated the women’s races. Senbere Teferi retained her 5km title, clocking 14:37 to win by 16 seconds from compatriot Medina Eisa, whose 14:53 clocking is a world U20 and U18 best.
Kenya’s 2013 world 5000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono was third in 14:56.
Top Results
WOMEN
5km
- Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37
- 2 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:53
- 3 Mercy Cherono (KEN) 14:56
- 4 Melknet Wudu (ETH) 15:11
- 5 Nigsti Haftu (ETH) 15:12
- 6 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 15:13
10km
- Fentaye Belayneh (ETH) 30:24
- Joyce Chepkemoi (KEN) 30:33
- Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 30:35
- Faith Cherono (KEN) 30:50
- Esther Borura (KEN) 31:02
- Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 31:10
Half marathon
- Tigist Assefa (ETH) 1:07:28
- Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 1:07:36
- Bezabeh Zeray (ETH) 1:07:42
- Aynadis Mebrit (ETH) 1:07:45
- Nesphine Jepleting (KEN) 1:08:00
- Cynthia Nolari (KEN) 1:08:04
MEN
5km
- Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:53
- Nicholas Kimeli (KEN) 12:55
- Levy Kibet (KEN) 13:02
- Birhanu Balew (BRN) 13:07
- Telahun Haile Bekele (ETH) 13:11
- Addisu Yihune (ETH) 13:12
10km
- Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 26:50
- Sebastian Sawe (KEN) 26:54
- Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 26:56
- Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 26:58
- Tadese Worku (ETH) 26:59
- Yasin Haji (ETH) 27:00
Half marathon
- Mathew Kimeli (KEN) 59:30
- Benard Kimeli (KEN) 59:32
- Alfred Barkach (KEN) 59:36
- Amos Kurgat (KEN) 59:40
- Tadese Takele Bikila (ETH) 59:41
- Tamirat Tola (ETH) 59:46
