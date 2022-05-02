Two-time world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha shone brightly at the Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany on Saturday.

The Ethiopian claimed the men’s 5km in 12:53 – the fastest debut in history – and was just four seconds shy of the world record.

Kejelcha crossed the finish line two seconds ahead of Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli, who was rewarded with a Kenyan record of 12:55, making it the first road 5km ever in which two men have broken 13 minutes.

Another Kenyan, Levy Kibet, finished in third place with 13:02. Further down the field, Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa set a European record of 13:14.

There was also record depth in the men’s 10km – won by Kibiwott Kandie in 26:50 – with five men finishing inside 27 minutes.

Kandie, as he so often does, timed his finish to perfection in the men’s 10km. The former world half marathon record-holder was part of a large lead group that passed through half way in 13:34.

Fellow Kenyan Sebastian Sawe was level with Kandie by the end of the third lap (7.5km), timed at 20:16 at that point, but Kandie unleashed his trademark finish to win in 26:50, taking one second off his PB and consolidating his position at No.4 on the world all-time list.

Sawe, who won the Rome-Ostia Half Marathon last month in 58:02, crossed the line in 26:54 to move to fifth on the world all-time list. Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera, winner of this year’s World Athletics Cross Country Tour, set a national record of 26:56 in third place.

World record-holder Rhonex Kipruto (26:56) and Ethiopian record-holder Tadese Worku (26:59) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

There was a close finish in the men’s half marathon, with Mathew Kimeli earning his first ever victory over the distance in 59:30 from fellow Kenyan and namesake (but no relation) Benard Kimeli.

Alfred Barkach of Kenya was third in 59:36 and Amos Kurgat made it a Kenyan 1-2-3-4 finish in 59:40.

Ethiopian runners dominated the women’s races. Senbere Teferi retained her 5km title, clocking 14:37 to win by 16 seconds from compatriot Medina Eisa, whose 14:53 clocking is a world U20 and U18 best.

Kenya’s 2013 world 5000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono was third in 14:56.

Top Results

WOMEN

5km

Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37 2 Medina Eisa (ETH) 14:53 3 Mercy Cherono (KEN) 14:56 4 Melknet Wudu (ETH) 15:11 5 Nigsti Haftu (ETH) 15:12 6 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 15:13

10km

Fentaye Belayneh (ETH) 30:24 Joyce Chepkemoi (KEN) 30:33 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 30:35 Faith Cherono (KEN) 30:50 Esther Borura (KEN) 31:02 Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 31:10

Half marathon

Tigist Assefa (ETH) 1:07:28 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 1:07:36 Bezabeh Zeray (ETH) 1:07:42 Aynadis Mebrit (ETH) 1:07:45 Nesphine Jepleting (KEN) 1:08:00 Cynthia Nolari (KEN) 1:08:04

MEN

5km

Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:53 Nicholas Kimeli (KEN) 12:55 Levy Kibet (KEN) 13:02 Birhanu Balew (BRN) 13:07 Telahun Haile Bekele (ETH) 13:11 Addisu Yihune (ETH) 13:12

10km

Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 26:50 Sebastian Sawe (KEN) 26:54 Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 26:56 Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 26:58 Tadese Worku (ETH) 26:59 Yasin Haji (ETH) 27:00

Half marathon

Mathew Kimeli (KEN) 59:30 Benard Kimeli (KEN) 59:32 Alfred Barkach (KEN) 59:36 Amos Kurgat (KEN) 59:40 Tadese Takele Bikila (ETH) 59:41 Tamirat Tola (ETH) 59:46

(Reports: World Athletics)