Betrayed and Broke: Gelete Burka fights for justice at home

Ethiopian athlete Gelete Burka has made serious allegations against her husband, claiming that he sold her properties without her permission. Burka, who has dedicated over 20 years to her sport, states that her husband’s actions have significantly disrupted her life.

Gelete Burka shared her troubling experience on the Gammadaa Show, which aired on state media ETV. She claimed that she had given her husband legal authority over her assets to manage while she focused on her training. However, during that time, he sold the majority of her properties and initiated divorce proceedings against her.

The 2008 World Indoor 1500m champion also stated that of the 11 properties granted to her by the government, which include houses and land, she asserts that 10 have been sold or taken without her knowledge. Additionally, she owned five cars, four of which had already been sold, leaving her in a precarious financial situation.

Adding to her distress, Burka has expressed concerns about her safety. She told the Gammadaa Show that she had been staying at home for a year, fearing that her husband might harm her. She specifically stated, “I am afraid he will kill me,” highlighting the seriousness of her situation.

Burka has formally sought justice, appealing to Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed for assistance in addressing her personal and legal challenges. She has emphasised her innocence and her desire to return to her athletic career but insists that her safety must come first.

Her case garnered global attention, leading the World Athletes Organisation to announce the initiation of #SafeGuard, aimed at protecting female athletes from domestic violence and legal exploitation.

Burka’s ordeal highlights a broader issue faced by many female athletes who suffer in silence. Her heartfelt appeal emphasises the urgent need for systemic support and legal protection for athletes experiencing domestic and personal crises.

As developments continue, the movement for #JusticeForGalete is gaining traction, underscoring the importance of safeguarding athletes’ rights and well-being beyond their sporting pursuits.

Her circumstances serve as a poignant reminder of the personal battles faced by many athletes and the pressing need for enhanced protective measures.

The Ethiopian sports community and government officials must take swift action to ensure justice, safety, and dignity for athletes like Gelete Burka. Her bravery in voicing her situation sheds light on the vital need for transformation and support for all athletes facing adversity.