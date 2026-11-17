Tejiri Praise Ugoh made history when she crossed the line first in the women’s 400m final at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday 9 November, becoming the first Nigerian to win the one-lap title.

The 16-year-old’s victory in Dakar was the latest step in a journey that began on the football fields of Edo State.

Tejiri Praise Ugoh, who hails from Edo State in Nigeria, was introduced to competitive sport through football, as both a player and a youth referee with the Edo State Referee’s Council.

Her athletic potential was first spotted on the football pitch, prompting her coach to encourage her to join an athletics club.

“In 2023, I was playing football. I was also a referee too. My coach saw me and said, ‘Why don’t you come and do Athletics?’” she told Athletics Africa.

She began training the following year. “I started doing track and field in 2024. I trained for 3 months, and I made the state team where I was representing Edo State,” she said.

She initially specialised in the short sprints, competing at regional meets for her state and later, continental competitions for her country. “From there, I was going from race to race representing my state. One day I prayed to God about running for Nigeria,” she said.

“Last year, in 2025, I went to Angola [African Youth Games], where I represented Nigeria. This [Youth Olympics] is now the fifth time I’ve represented my country. I’m grateful.”

At the 2025 African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola, Ugoh, then 15, dominated the field with a 23.95 clocking in the girls’ 200m to win the title.

Eight months later, Ugoh was selected for her first global competition at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon. Ugoh competed in the 4x100m and 4x400m heats, qualifying for the final in both events.

Ugoh ran the third leg for Nigeria in the 4x400m final, recording a split of 54.88 as the team finished eighth.

Since then, she has stepped up to the individual 400m, with the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games her first official individual outing over the distance. Ugoh made it a debut to remember after reaching the final and claiming gold at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop stadium on Monday 9 November.

In the final, the 16-year-old made a blistering start in the early stages of the race and hung on to win despite pressure from Venezuela’s Osmary Pacheco in the home straight. Ugoh shattered her personal best, stopping the clock at 52.76.

Gold medallist Tejiri Praise Ugoh (NGR) wins, and on the podium with Silver medallist Osmary Pacheco (VEN) and Bronze medallist Aisha Muhammed (UAE) during the Medal Ceremony for Women’s 400m at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Monday 9 November 2026 / Photo: OIS/Joel Marklund & Hassan Wamwayi

Elated with her performance, Ugoh expressed how she had exceeded her own expectations by breaking 53 seconds and returning home with the gold medal.

“When coming here, I wasn’t expecting 52 or 53 [seconds]. All I wanted was to take bronze or silver. When I was at the hotel, I prayed about taking a medal for my country. Today I brought back the gold for them,” she said.

Still finding her feet in the event, Ugoh revealed she had relied on her faith to see her through the race.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. The only thing on my mind was asking God to give me the strength to finish the race,” she said.

Ugoh’s victory marked a historic milestone for Team Nigeria, as she secured the country’s first-ever 400m gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games. A day earlier, Nigeria celebrated historic wins from Gift Bright and Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo in the men’s and women’s 100m final, with Ugoh adding a third gold medal to their Athletics campaign.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s recent successes on the track at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and recent triumph at the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, the former footballer said:

“It’s a double win and a big achievement for Nigeria.”