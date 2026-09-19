Seare smashes Eritrean record to win World 5km title in Copenhagen

Eritrean distance runner Dawit Seare won the men’s 5km title at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Copenhagen 26 on Saturday, pulling off a dramatic late-race move to overcome Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Seare produced a decisive surge in the final metres to cross the line in 12:56, a new national record.

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 5000m champion, finished three seconds back in 12:59 – a Norwegian record – while Seare’s teenage teammate Saymon Amanuel took bronze in 13:00.

For Dawit Seare, the victory represents significant progress since finishing fourth at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga three years ago, when he was still a teenager.

The 26-year-old Ingebrigtsen had appeared to be in a strong position, moving ahead of Seare with about 30 seconds remaining. But the Eritrean responded immediately, drawing level before pulling clear in the final metres.

“I am very, very happy beacuse I have been preparing very well for the last two months for this Championships,” said Seare after the race.

“I am African Champion in 5 kilometres, which was part of my preparation. So this is the result of my effort.

“I know Jakob (Ingebringsten, NOR) is a very strong athlete. Especially in the last kilometre it was difficult to compete with him, but at the end I won and I am very pleased about that. I wil move to the US now, and I will compete there. So keep an eye on me.”

Early French dominance

The opening stages of the race saw France set the early tempo, with Mediterranean Games 1500m champion Flavien Szot leading from the start. The pace setter reached the first kilometre in 2:38.

Szot’s early effort effectively broke the field before he stepped aside, allowing his teammate Jimmy Gressier – who had run a European 5000m record of 12:51 earlier this year – to take control.

By 3km, Gressier had surrendered the lead to Amanuel, while Ingebrigtsen had steadily worked his way through the field from his mid-pack starting position. Seare, meanwhile, had kept himself within striking distance throughout.

Ethiopia’s Mezgebu Sime made a significant move near the 4km mark, but his advantage was short-lived as Seare powered into the lead.

The final podium positions reflected a strong showing for Eritrea. Amanuel’s bronze, at just 19 years old, capped what the team described as an excellent day for the country.

“I prepared very well. I cancelled the Diamond League to prepare for this Championships. It was a good race but tough,” said Amanuel after the race.

“I noticed many spectators along the course and that was really amazing. I love when there are many people cheering along the course. Until Los Angeles I will concentrate on the track after that I will go for the marathon.”

Australia’s Ky Robinson narrowly missed the medals in fourth with an Oceanian record of 13:04, while Uganda’s Keneth Kiprop took fifth in 13:04.

Selected Results – Men’s 5km race

Dawit Seare (ERI) 12:56 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 12:59 Saymon Amanuel (ERI) 13:00 Ky Robinson (AUS) 13:04 Keneth Kiprop (UGA) 13:04 Addisu Yihune (ETH) 13:07 Mezgebu Sime (ETH) 13:08 Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (KEN) 13:11 Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) 13:12 Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) 13:13