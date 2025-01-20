Eritrea’s Berhane Tesfay won his first international marathon title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, while Kenya’s Joyce Chepkemoi Tele claimed victory in the women’s race in the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Tesfay crossed the finish line in 2:11:44, leading an Eritrean one-two as compatriot Merhawi Kesete followed six seconds behind. Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke completed the podium, finishing third with a time of 2:11:56.

“I’m happy to have won today’s race. The race’s first half went smoothly, and I stayed focused on keeping a steady pace.” said Berhane Tesfay in the post-race interview.

“After 25K, my strategy shifted to securing the win rather than chasing a specific time. This victory means a lot to me, and it’s a testament to the hard work and training that has gone into preparing for this moment.”

In the women’s race, Joyce Chepkemoi Tele dominated to the finish with a time of 2:24:56 – her second straight marathon victory in three months. The 29-year-old Kenyan won her maiden race in Ljubljana City Marathon in Slovakia last October with 2:20:17.

Pre-race favourite Shitaye Eshete of Bahrain secured second place in 2:25:29, while Ethiopia’s Medina Deme Armino finished third in 2:27:58.

Tele became the third Kenyan female runner to win in Mumbai after Valentine Kipketer (2013) and Bornus Kitur (2017).

“I came here only to win the race and was not thinking about any record,” Tele stated at the post-event press conference.

The event, which covers the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres, drew thousands of participants to India’s financial capital.

The top three winners in the men’s and women’s categories each took home a prize money of USD 50,000, USD 25,000 and USD 15,000 respectively.

Selected Results:

Men

Berhane Tesfay (Eritrea) 2:11:44 Merhawi Kesete (Eritrea) 2:11:50 Tesfaye Demeke (Ethiopia) 2:11:56 Philemon Rono (Kenya) 2:12:09 Abdi Fufa (Ethiopia) 2:12:48 Lemi Berhanu (Ethiopia) 2:14:54 Anish Thapa (India) 2:17:23 Man Singh (India) 2:17:37 Kemal Husen (Ethiopia) 2:17:37 Asrar Hiyrden (Ethiopia) 2:18:31

Women