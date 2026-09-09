CAA revises schedule for Elective Congress at Eswatini 2027

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), under the interim leadership of General Jackson Tuwei, has finalised a revised schedule for the upcoming Elective Congress and related events to be held in Eswatini in 2027.

Tuwei, the President of Athletics Kenya, made a working visit to the CAA headquarters in Dakar, Senegal from 29 August to 2 September, 2026.

This adjustment to the schedule, made in close coordination with the Local Organising Committee, sets the Council Meeting for 17 March, followed by the Elective Congress a day later, the Technical Meeting on 19 March, and the Cross-Country Championships on 20 March.

According to the CAA, these events are critical for the governance and technical oversight of athletics within the African continent, ensuring smooth transition to a new executive team and preparation for future competitions.

In addition to the Eswatini schedule, the CAA also outlined the calendar for regional elections across Africa, with each region holding its elections early in January 2027.

The North Region will convene in Tunis, Tunisia on 3 January; the Central Region in Bangui, Central African Republic on 5 January; the West Region in Lagos, Nigeria on 9 January; the South Region in Johannesburg, South Africa on 13 January; and the East Region in Djibouti on 16 January.

Following these elections, the elected members’ list must be submitted to the CAA by 12:00 midnight (GMT) on 31 January 2027 to ensure proper representation and timely integration into the continental athletics governance framework.

CAA events – Eswatini 2027:

Council Meeting: 17 March, 2027

17 March, 2027 Elective Congress: 18 March, 2027

18 March, 2027 Technical Meeting: 19 March, 2027

19 March, 2027 7th African Cross-Country Championships: 20 March, 2027

Regional Elections Calendar:

North Region: 3 January 2027 – Tunis, Tunisia

3 January 2027 – Tunis, Tunisia Central Region: 5 January 2027 – Bangui, Central African Republic

5 January 2027 – Bangui, Central African Republic West Region: 9 January 2027 – Lagos, Nigeria

9 January 2027 – Lagos, Nigeria South Region: 13 January 2027 – Johannesburg, South Africa

13 January 2027 – Johannesburg, South Africa East Region: 16 January 2027 – Djibouti, Djibouti