Ngetich sets new women-only half-marathon world record in Copenhagen

Kenya’s Agnes Jebet Ngetich broke the women-only half-marathon world record to win her second global title of the year at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday.

The 25-year-old clocked 1:05:15, taking one second off the previous best of 1:05:16, set by fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir when she won the world title in Gdynia in 2020.

The new mark means Agnes Ngetich now holds three world records, including 10km marks of 28:46 in a mixed race and 29:27 in a women-only race.

Ngetich won by 50 seconds from team-mate Veronica Loleo, adding the world half-marathon title to the world cross-country crown she claimed in Tallahassee in January.

Ngetich took control from the start in Copenhagen, going to the front and running the first kilometre in about three minutes.

She was 10 seconds clear at 5km, reached in 15:12, and led by 26 seconds over a chasing pack of eight at 10km, in 30:39. Her advantage grew to 53 seconds at 15km, which she passed in 46:17.

Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru, Kenya’s Daisilah Jerono and Emma Grace Hurley of the United States reached that point in 47:10, and were later joined by the trio of Loleo, American Weini Kelati Frezghi and Ethiopia’s Ftaw Zeray.

After that point, USA’s Jessica McClain, and Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama were dropped.

Ngetich reached 20km in 1:01:56, 51 seconds ahead of her rivals, and raised her arms in celebration as she crossed the line.

Loleo took silver in 1:06:05, while Niyonkuru won bronze in a Rwandan national record of 1:06:08, five seconds ahead of Jerono.

“I was running this race for my mom. My coach believed in me and told me, that I could do it. That I could win the gold medal,” said Ngetich. “So I am very happy and very grateful to now hold the world half marathon record too. And at the same time to be the world cross country champion.”

“You can win by tactics or the way I did, being in front of the race most of the time. I do still have two races ahead of me and I hope those will go well too. It was tough to be alone most part of the race, because it was windy. You go to places, where you face strong wind and you have to push alone, because you are all by yourself.”

Ngetich also said that she decided to push the pace early on.

“After one kilometre, I was like, let me try to push the pace, because I saw an opportunity to get the world record.

“When I reached 15 kilometres, I was so happy, because I got the feeling of “let me do this”, and there were only six kilometres left. I looked at the watch, and I realised I am two seconds from the world record, and I thought “no, I do not want to miss this”, so I was just putting all my energy into it.

“With 100 metres left, I said to myself “I can get the world record”. So crossing the finish line with a world record by just one second was unbelievable,” she added.

Agnes Jebet Ngetich of Kenya leads the field during the Women’s Half Marathon Final at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 20, 2026 / Photo credit: Dan Vernon / World Athletics

It has been a remarkable year for Agnes Ngetich. She won the world cross-country title by 42 seconds in Tallahassee, then ran a world-leading 28:58 for 10km in Lille, the third-fastest time in history. She also clocked 8:08.95 for 3,000m in Monaco, again the third-fastest ever.

“I have been doing speed trainings in Monaco a few months ago. And then I did two to three long runs and just a little bit of speed trainings,” said Ngetich, who now plans to return to the track next year.

“I am now going to discuss with my coach what is ahead of me. But I know I am coming back to track races in 2027, because there is a World Championships. It is my dream to win a gold medal on the track. It is the only one I am missing.”

She also led Kenya to the women’s team title with Loleo and Jerono, who combined for a time of 3:17:33 ahead of the United States and Ethiopia.

Top Results – Individuals

Agnes Ngetich (KEN) 1:05:15 Veronica Loleo (KEN) 1:06:05 Florence Niyonkuru (RWA) 1:06:08 Daisilah Jerono (KEN) 1:06:13 Emma Grace Hurley (USA) 1:06:23 Weini Kelati Frezghi (USA) 1:06:35 Jessica McClain (USA) 1:06:53 Ftaw Zeray (ETH) 1:07:07 Fatima Ezzahra Birdaha (MAR) 1:07:33 Esther Chebet (UGA) 1:07:38

Top Results – Team

Kenya 3:17:33 United States 3:19:51 Ethiopia 3:22:40