Amebaw takes world 5km crown as Team Ethiopia dominate in Copenhagen

Likina Amebaw claimed the women’s 5km title at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Copenhagen 26 on Saturday, adding a second global crown in six days to cement her status as the outstanding distance runner of 2026.

The 28-year-old Ethiopian crossed the finish line in 14:41 with her arms raised, having broken away from Kenya’s Caroline Makandi Gitonga at the 4km mark.

Gitonga settled for the silver in 14:48, while Australia’s Rose Davies finished strongly for bronze in an Oceanian record of 14:50.

Amebaw’s victory came just six days after winning the 5000m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest – her third consecutive weekend of major championship competition.

“It was a very good race, and I’m really happy about my race,” said Likina Amebaw after the race. “There was a little wind, but it was okay and I managed to find some good spots on the course.”

“I’m coming straight from Budapest, but the shift from track to road was not really difficult as I have been training both at the same time.

“The track was a bit difficult for me so running the 5k today was better and I felt good and I had prepared for the road racing. I knew I had to push from the very start and it worked as planned. I don’t have any goals for the near future, so we will see as I will talk with my coach first.”

Taking Control Early

Racing on a cool afternoon in the Danish capital, Great Britain’s Megan Keith moved to the front early before Amebaw eased past, with Caroline Gitonga and Uganda’s Charity Cherop in close attendance.

The leaders covered the first kilometre along Østerbrogade in just under three minutes. By the 2km mark, reached in around 5:54, Amebaw had established a breakaway group of three alongside compatriot Aleshign Baweke and Gitonga.

Gitonga took her turn at the front as they passed through 3km inside nine minutes, but Baweke gradually fell away, leaving the two leaders running side by side as they approached the lake section of the course.

Amebaw’s surge at the 4km marker proved decisive. She pulled away from Gitonga with ease before turning into the final 600-metre stretch past Parken stadium, allowing herself the luxury of beginning her celebrations before she had even crossed the line.

Davies edged the final podium place by a single second, pipping South Africa’s fast-finishing Tayla Kavanagh, who clocked a personal best of 14:51. Baweke recovered to finish fifth in 14:53.

The top six all finished inside 15 minutes, with Spain’s Marta García next home in a personal best of 14:59.

“I am very happy. But to be honest it was a tough race. I am so happy to represent my country. It comes with joy to do that. To be honest, I knew they chose me, because I am one of the strongest, said Gitonga, who will be hunting a new PB at the Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Half Marathon in Valencia, Spain on Sunday, October 25.

“It is not my last competition. I will be going back and preparing for the half marathon in Valencia next month. My next goal is to get a new PB. My PB now for a half marathon is 1 hour and 6 minutes and I hope to improve it with one minute.”

Amebaw’s performances alongside Baweke, combined with Addisu Yihune and Mezgebu Sime‘s results in the men’s race, secured Ethiopia the mixed team title.

It has been a remarkable year for Amebaw, who began 2026 with a 10km personal best of 29:29 in Valencia before a series of strong Diamond League showings. She finished second in the Diamond League 5000m final in Brussels before her dominant display in Budapest – and now Copenhagen.

Selected Results – Women’s 5km race

Likina Amebaw (ETH) 14:41 Caroline Gitonga (KEN) 14:48 Rose Davies (AUS) 14:50 Tayla Kavanagh (RSA) 14:51 Aleshign Baweke (ETH) 14:53 Marta García (ESP) 14:59 Georgia Griffith (AUS) 15:01 Samiya Hassan Nour (DJI) 15:04 Hannah Gapes (NZL) 15:06 Hannah Nuttall (GBR) 15:08

Mixed team medallists

Ethiopia 55:49 (Likina Amebaw, Aleshign Baweke, Addisu Yihune, Mezgebu Sime) Australia 56:30 (Rose Davies, Georgia Griffith, Ky Robinson, Toby Gillen) Kenya 56:31 (Caroline Gitonga, Caroline Nyaga, Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang, Charles Kiboino)