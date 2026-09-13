Home NewsAfricaEthiopia

Amebaw dominates to claim Ultimate 5000m title at Budapest 26

By ATAF Editors 68 views 1 minutes read
Likina Amebaw of Team Ethiopia reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the Women's 5000 Metres Final during Day 3 of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship at National Athletics Centre on September 13, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary / Photo credits: Mattia Ozbot / World Athletics via Getty Images
Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the Women's 5000 Metres Final on Day 3 of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship on September 13, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary / Photo credits: Mattia Ozbot / World Athletics via Getty Images

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw delivered a commanding, front-running performance to win the 5000m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

From the early stages, Likina Amebaw asserted control at the head of the field, setting a steady but relentless pace that quickly began to string out the pack.

By the halfway mark at 2500m she had established a clear lead, maintaining her rhythm while those behind struggled to respond to the sustained tempo. Any attempts to close the gap were short-lived as Amebaw continued to apply pressure, gradually widening the margin with each lap.

Unchallenged in the final stages, she crossed the finish line in 14:30.36, winning by more than two seconds.

Behind her, Australia’s Jess Hull executed a well-timed late surge, moving through the field in the closing laps to secure second place in a significant personal best of 14:32.39.

Ethiopia’s Fantaye Belayneh held her form under pressure to take third in 14:32.62, finishing just ahead of compatriots Freweyni Hailu and Aleshign Baweke after a closely contested battle for the remaining podium place.

Selected Results – Women’s 5000m

  1. Likina AMEBAW (ETH) 14:30.36
  2. Jessica HULL (AUS) 14:32.39 PB
  3. Fantaye BELAYNEH (ETH) 14:32.62
  4. Freweyni HAILU (ETH) 14:32.76
  5. Aleshign BAWEKE (ETH) 14:32.95
  6. Rose DAVIES (AUS) 14:35.64 SB
  7. Senayet GETACHEW (ETH) 14:38.65
  8. Maureen KOSTER (NED) 14:38.78
  9. Hirut MESHESHA (ETH) 14:42.49
Stay connected with Athletics Africa via Google News Follow us for the latest track and field news, results and updates from Africa. Add source
Was this article helpful?
Yes0No0
AthleticsAfrica site icon
ATAF Editors
The Editorial Board at AthleticsAfrica | Website |  + posts

Meet AthleticsAfrica team of editors and contributors || Follow us on Twitter/X  and TikTok / Share our stories on Facebook and Instagram / Connect with us LinkedIn and YouTube.

Commodore Grand Prix 2027
Click to access the login or register cheese
Athletics Africa
Latest athletics and marathon news, images, videos, live events information and track and field results from the heart of Africa on mobile and web.
©2004-2025 All Rights Reserved / Powered by Yomog Sports + Media

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More