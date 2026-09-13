Amebaw dominates to claim Ultimate 5000m title at Budapest 26

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw delivered a commanding, front-running performance to win the 5000m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

From the early stages, Likina Amebaw asserted control at the head of the field, setting a steady but relentless pace that quickly began to string out the pack.

By the halfway mark at 2500m she had established a clear lead, maintaining her rhythm while those behind struggled to respond to the sustained tempo. Any attempts to close the gap were short-lived as Amebaw continued to apply pressure, gradually widening the margin with each lap.

Unchallenged in the final stages, she crossed the finish line in 14:30.36, winning by more than two seconds.

Behind her, Australia’s Jess Hull executed a well-timed late surge, moving through the field in the closing laps to secure second place in a significant personal best of 14:32.39.

Ethiopia’s Fantaye Belayneh held her form under pressure to take third in 14:32.62, finishing just ahead of compatriots Freweyni Hailu and Aleshign Baweke after a closely contested battle for the remaining podium place.

Selected Results – Women’s 5000m

Likina AMEBAW (ETH) 14:30.36 Jessica HULL (AUS) 14:32.39 PB Fantaye BELAYNEH (ETH) 14:32.62 Freweyni HAILU (ETH) 14:32.76 Aleshign BAWEKE (ETH) 14:32.95 Rose DAVIES (AUS) 14:35.64 SB Senayet GETACHEW (ETH) 14:38.65 Maureen KOSTER (NED) 14:38.78 Hirut MESHESHA (ETH) 14:42.49