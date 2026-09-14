Sarr leaps to Ultimate triple jump title at Budapest 26

One big opening leap and steady control of the competition were enough for Saly Sarr to claim the women’s Triple jump title at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 on Sunday.

The 2026 Diamond League champion from Senegal set the standard with a first-round jump of 15.06 metres, immediately putting pressure on the rest of the field.

With the leading mark on the board, Saly Sarr was able to manage the contest from the front, forcing her rivals to chase while she focused on maintaining rhythm and consistency on the runway.

Cuba’s Davisleydi Velazco produced the closest challenge in the third round, reaching 15.04 metres to close the gap to just two centimetres. Her jump briefly shifted the momentum in the stadium, but it was still not enough to overhaul Sarr’s lead.

Reigning world champion Leyanis Pérez Hernández, also of Cuba, battled for a place on the podium and finished third with 14.90 metres, unable to match the top two despite a solid series.

As attempts progressed, no athlete could better Sarr’s opener, and the early benchmark held through the final round, sealing her victory.

Dominica’s Olympic champion Thea LaFond finished in fourth place with a best jump of 14.47m from the third round.

“It really means a lot to win and become the Ultimate champion,” said Sarr. “I am really happy, really emotional and truly satisfied.

“We will keep working, keep winning and prepare ourselves for other goals in the future. There’s no holidays, it’s just back to work.”

Selected Results – Women’s Triple Jump Final

Saly Sarr (SEN) — 15.06m (wind +0.3) Davisleydi Velazco (CUB) — 15.04m (wind +0.5) Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) — 14.90m (wind +0.7) Thea Lafond (DMA) — 14.47m (wind -0.1) Ackelia Smith (JAM) — 14.23m (wind +0.3) Dariya Derkach (ITA) — 13.82m (wind -0.3) Gabriele Santos (BRA) — 13.06m (wind +1.2) Liadagmis Povea (CUB) — NM