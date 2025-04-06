Olympic rematches await as stars clash in Doha and Eugene

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues to take shape as the world’s biggest track and field stars plot their route to the series final in Zurich on August 27-28.

With the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo looming at the end of the outdoor season, top-level clashes in the Diamond League will be crucial for many athletes to get in medal-winning shape.

This week has seen two more such clashes announced in Doha and Eugene, with Olympic medallists from Paris 2024 reunited in what could be a dress rehearsal for the next big championships.

Watch: WDL 2025 – Where Champions Are Made

Barshim meets Kerr on home turf

New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr enjoyed a dominant season in 2024, claiming three Diamond League victories ahead of his Olympic gold medal in Paris.

He will be hoping to rekindle that form when he kicks off his 2025 Diamond League campaign in Doha, going up against former Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim on the latter’s home turf.

Paris bronze medallist Barshim is eyeing an emotional return to Tokyo in 2025, four years after he won Olympic gold in the Japanese capital.

His clash with Kerr in Doha will be an early step on the road to the World Championships and a first test against the very best as he bids for a fourth Diamond Trophy in 2025.

Crouser, Kovacs and Campbell clash in Eugene

Another Olympic podium rematch will come in the men’s shot put in Eugene, where all three Paris medallists step into the ring at a crucial juncture on the Road to the Final.

The USA’s Ryan Crouser won gold in Paris, while compatriot Joe Kovacs took silver and Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell claimed bronze.

As Olympic champion and world record holder, Crouser will be the favourite when the three men clash again at the Prefontaine Classic, but that is no guarantee of victory in a discipline as competitive as the men’s shot put.

Kovacs in particular has good memories of Hayward Field. He has claimed victory at both of the last two Diamond League meetings in Eugene, including a win over Crouser to claim the title at the series final in 2023.

About the Wanda Diamond League

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. It comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field.

Athletes compete for points at the 14 series meetings in a bid to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on 27- 28 August 2025.

As the only series which consistently unites the world’s best across both track and field disciplines, this year’s Diamond League also provides the perfect chance for athletes to cut their teeth ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

Click here to view the full 2025 calendar