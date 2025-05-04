Strong course records by Kipkurui and Chemtai in Mainz

Strong course records were established at the Gutenberg Mainz Half Marathon where debutant James Kipkurui was the surprise winner with 60:50 and fellow-Kenyan Esther Chemtai took the women’s race with 68:52 on Sunday.

With these results the race confirmed its position as the currently second fastest half marathon in Germany behind Berlin. Organisers registered 8,500 entries for the half marathon. Adding events at shorter distances the total was 13,700 athletes.

After some very fast initial kilometres, when the leading group was on course for a sub one hour finishing time, the pace calmed down.

A group of six men then reached the 10k point in 28:35, which pointed towards a 60:20 time. Surprisingly it was the 23-year-old debutant James Kipkurui, who broke away from the group before the 15k mark.

In good weather conditions the Kenyan extended his lead. The newcomer, who was unknown internationally, improved the course record by eleven seconds to 60:50 and achieved the first result under 61:00 in Mainz.

“This victory comes as a surprise to me. My next goal now is to improve my time to around 59 minutes,“ said Kipkurui, who comes from the wider Eldoret area (Eldama Ravine). The 1992 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Matthew Birir is part of his coaching team in Kenya.

Germany’s marathon record holder Samuel Fitwi (2:04:56) moved up from third to second during the final two kilometres and crossed the line as runner-up with 61:22, missing his personal best by just five seconds.

“I am happy with second place, although I was unable to run sub 61 today. The course is really good and the atmosphere was fantastic,“ said Fitwi. Kenya’s Joshua Kithuku was third with 61:24.

In the women’s race three athletes reached the 10k mark in 32:36, which was 68:45 pace. Esther Chemtai, fellow-Kenyan Rency Kogo, who ran her half marathon debut, and Belgium’s Hanne Verbruggen formed the leading trio while Domenika Mayer of Germany began to loose contact in this section of the race.

Soon afterwards the two Kenyans dropped Hanne Verbruggen as well. Running behind Rency Kogo for the some time Esther Chemtai then moved ahead with 2km to go.

Winning in 68:52 she was almost a minute faster than the previous course record of 69:46. Behind the 31 year-old Rency Kogo took second with 69:04 and Hanne Verbruggen followed in third in 69:43. This was a big personal best for the Belgian who broke 70 minutes for the first time.

“It was only my second half marathon and my first time under 70 minutes. Now I would like to improve to around 67:00. I will run a marathon in the future, but first I want to get faster in the half marathon,“ said Chemtai, who trains in the Ngong Hills near Nairobi. Back in 2010 she was the bronze medallist at the World Junior Cross Country Championships.

Fourth placed Domenika Mayer was the fourth woman to clock a sub 70:00 time in Mainz on Sunday. With 69:56 the German ran her second fastest time ever and missed her PB by just ten seconds.

“But this was not my day. Right from the beginning I was never able to find any rhythm. At some stage I did not even expect to finish,“ said Mayer.

Leading Results:

Men:

James Kipkurui KEN 60:50 Samuel Fitwi GER 61:22 Joshua Kithuku KEN 61:24 Nickson Kogei KEN 62:15 Calistus Kitoo KEN 62:19

Women: