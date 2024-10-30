World Indoor Tour expands for 2025 – AthleticsAfrica
World

World Indoor Tour expands for 2025

The upcoming World Athletics Indoor Tour begins on 2 January in Tallinn, Estonia, and ends on 13 March in Uppsala, Sweden.

World Athletics

IAAF World Indoor Championships Portland 2016
The World Athletics Indoor Tour, now approaching its 10th year, has once again expanded with a packed 2025 calendar featuring more than 60 meetings across all levels.

With little more than two months to go until the first fixture of the season, meetings spread across 19 countries in Europe, North America and Asia have been announced and the scoring disciplines confirmed.

The tour has grown from just seven meetings in 2020 to 61 competitions for 2025. The upcoming World Athletics Indoor Tour begins on 2 January in Tallinn, Estonia, and ends on 13 March in Uppsala, Sweden.

The series will feature nine Gold level meetings – more than any season in the past – kicking off in Astana, Kazakhstan on 25 January and culminating in Madrid on 28 February.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2025 the Gold level scoring disciplines will be:

Women: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put
Men: 400m, 1500m/mile, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner and will be awarded a USD$10,000 bonus.

They will also be offered a wild card entry for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25, due to be held on 21-23 March.

Each Gold meeting will offer at least USD$7000 in prize money for each individual discipline on the programme.

2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold calendar

  • 25 Jan: Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes – Astana, Kazakhstan
  • 29 Jan: Belgrade Indoor Meeting – Belgrade, Serbia
  • 2 Feb: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix – Boston, USA
  • 4 Feb: Czech Indoor Gala – Ostrava, Czechia
  • 7 Feb: INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe – Karlsruhe, Germany
  • 8 Feb: Millrose Games – New York, USA
  • 13 Feb: Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophee EDF – Lievin, France
  • 16 Feb: Copernicus Cup – Torun, Poland
  • 28 Feb: World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2025 – Madrid, Spain

