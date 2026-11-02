Open race for the CAA Presidency as Eswatini 2027 nears

The race for the presidency of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) is set to enter a new phase following the decision of interim president General Jackson Tuwei not to pursue the position, according to sources familiar with Kenyan athletics.

Tuwei, who also serves as a Vice-President of World Athletics, is understood to be focusing his attention on preparations for the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, which will mark the first time the global outdoor athletics championships are staged on African soil, rather than seeking a longer-term mandate at the head of African athletics.

Tuwei’s decision would leave the CAA presidential race open to candidates from across the continent, removing one of African athletics’ most senior figures from the succession discussion.

His decision leaves the way open for a new generation of candidates from across Africa to enter the race for the continent’s top athletics position.

With the CAA Congress and presidential election scheduled to take place in Eswatini (19 March, 2027), the coming months are expected to bring important developments in the race to shape the future leadership of African athletics.

Athletics Africa, which has covered the sport across the continent for more than 20 years, will follow the developments closely, reporting on the emerging candidates, regional positions and the discussions that will shape the presidential contest.