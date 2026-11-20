The childhood of Ethiopian distance-running legend Haile Gebrselassie is becoming a teaching tool for a new generation, with the launch of a bilingual children’s book accompanying a school programme designed to introduce young pupils to running and active living.

The book, Tinishu Haile: The Making of a Running Legend, was launched on Thursday at Abrehot Library in Addis Ababa. Written by British children’s author Claire Baker, it draws on interviews with Gebrselassie conducted earlier this year and explores the early life of the two-time Olympic 10,000-metre champion.

Published in Amharic and English, the book is intended for children aged seven and eight. Its publication is linked to a six-month pilot initiative, supported by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Youth and Sport, that will begin in January 2027 across ten primary schools in Addis Ababa.

The programme aims to encourage first- and second-grade pupils to take up running and develop active, healthy lifestyles, using the story of one of Ethiopia’s most celebrated athletes as an entry point.

At Thursday’s launch, Gebrselassie read a chapter to a group of children and signed copies of the book, bringing together children’s literature, education and athletics in an initiative that seeks to connect an individual sporting legacy with opportunities for the next generation.

The project also places Ethiopian storytelling at the centre of its approach. By presenting Gebrselassie’s early life in a format designed for young readers, the book offers children an opportunity to engage with a familiar national sporting figure through literature, while making his story accessible in two languages.

The initiative comes as questions of children’s literacy, physical activity and access to inspiring local stories remain relevant to education and youth development across Africa.

For Haile Gebrselassie, whose international career helped establish Ethiopia’s reputation as a distance-running powerhouse, the project offers another dimension to his sporting legacy: bringing his personal story to children who may be discovering both reading and running.

The six-month programme will initially reach ten primary schools in Addis Ababa, with its stated ambition of encouraging participation in running and healthier everyday habits among young pupils.

By combining a children’s book with a school-based sporting initiative, the project seeks to make the journey of an Ethiopian athletics icon relevant not only to aspiring runners, but also to a wider generation of young readers.