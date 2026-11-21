Ethiopian distance-running legend Haile Gebrselassie told a pre-race panel on Friday that Kenyan rivals had long served as a measure of excellence in his career, underscoring the deep interdependence of the two nations’ dominance as the Great Ethiopian Run prepares for a record field under new Bank of America backing.

Speaking alongside two-time Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, double Olympic gold medallist Meseret Defar and world half-marathon record holder Yomif Kejelcha, Gebrselassie said he often preferred Kenyans in second place because it proved he had performed at the highest level.

He added that Ethiopian elite world records were almost unimaginable without Kenya, and vice versa, arguing the two countries “cannot almost do without one another.”

Chebet, the guest of honour on her first visit to Ethiopia, presented traditional red-checked Maasai shukas to the Ethiopian panelists at the end of the session, adding a cultural note to the gathering of generations and national sporting identities.

The 26th Great Ethiopian Run 10 km, presented by Bank of America, takes place on Sunday in Addis Ababa with around 60,000 registrants for the main race and 5,000 for the children’s events.

About 160 international runners from 22 countries are expected. Organisers aim for at least 50,000 finishers and view the event as a candidate to become the world’s leading mass-participation 10 km.

Brad Ross, Bank of America’s head of global marketing partnerships, spoke at the press conference and highlighted the bank’s multi-year presenting partnership, which began this year. The deal covers the flagship 10 km, the children’s races and, from 2027, the Women First 5 km.

Ross linked the Ethiopian event to the bank’s wider endurance portfolio that includes the Boston and Chicago marathons. New branding identities for the Great Ethiopian Run 10 km and the women’s race were unveiled, positioning the Addis Ababa event within that global family of races.

The elite races, which start at 7:55 a.m, feature a deep field of Ethiopian athletes. Defending men’s champion Yismaw Dillu and 2025 Bislett Games 10 km winner Yenawa Nibret are among the leading entries.

Prize money is 500,000 Ethiopian birr for the men’s and women’s winners, 200,000 for second and 100,000 for third. No non-Ethiopian has won either title in the race’s history.

A new Yellow Start, fully sponsored by Bank of America, will allow 3,000 high-school seniors from 20 schools to take part, broadening the age profile of the field. Chip timing has been extended to a larger competitive wave.

Gebrselassie urged the mass field to focus on finishing rather than times, saying the race’s value lies in participation and the sense of achievement at the end.

Organisers and Bank of America have framed the partnership as a vehicle to expand youth and women’s access while elevating Ethiopia’s running culture on the international stage.

The race starts from multiple points in central Addis Ababa and finishes in Meskel Square.