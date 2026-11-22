Ethiopians Yismaw Dillu and Yenawa Nibret won the men’s and women’s elite races respectively at the 2026 Great Ethiopian Run 10km presented by Bank of America which took place in Addis Ababa on Sunday 22 November.

In the men’s race Yismaw Dillu had to fight hard for his second victory, edging clear in the final 200 metres of the race. In the women’s race Yenawa Nibret crossed the finish line, 13 seconds ahead of Almaz Yohannes, having hit the front just 600 metres from the finish.

Ugandan athlete Leonard Kwerit was the surprise early leader, taking a big group through 3km in 8 minutes and 34 seconds. As the lead pack reached the 8km mark in Kazanchis, there were still ten athletes in contention headed by Shimeles Negussie.

By the 9km mark the group was down to just six runners and within the next 500 metres this was reduced to just four athletes led by Takele Mose.

With the finish line in sight as the lead group re-entered Meskel Square, Dillu who is coached by Nigatu Worku, struck for home and managed to maintain a narrow lead, despite a last-ditch effort by Mose.

In the women’s race the pace was more restrained in the race’s first half which saw a large front group hit the second hill at 6.5km.

As they ran slightly downhill towards the final turn at 8.5km near Urael Church, Yohannes made a surge to which only Nibret could respond, and this left these two athletes – both with strong track results behind them – clear as they entered the final kilometre.

Initially it looked as though Yohannes, who had won the 3k Steeplechase at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, was trying to shake off Nibret.

However, Nibret who is coached by Hiluf Yihdego and had become the Bislett Games 10k Champion in 2025, made a strong effort as the road rose slightly uphill into Meskel Square and ran well clear of Yohannes to claim her first big domestic victory.

The first ambassador to cross the line was the Irish Ambassador Ciaran Joseph in a time of 53 minutes; the first female ambassador was the Belgian ambassador Annalies Verstichel in a time of 56 minutes.

Meanwhile, former world champion and world record holder from Kenya Daniel Komen, who earlier this year had celebrated his 50th birthday, ran a new personal best for the 10km in Addis Ababa with a time of 41 minutes and 38 seconds.

There were 50,400 finishers in the race, making the Great Ethiopian Run once again the biggest race in Africa, and exceeding the previous year’s total by more than 6,000 runners.

Among the athletes attending the race with race founder Haile Gebrselassie were Beatrice Chebet of Kenya, together with Ethiopian champions Meseret Defar, Tamirat Tola and Yomif Kejelcha.

Selected Results – Great Ethiopian Run 2026

Men:

Yismaw Dillu 28:33.9 Takele Mose 28:34.8 Roba Merga 28:36.1

Women:

Yenawa Nibret 32:49.5 Almaz Yohannes 33:02.5 Alemnesh Tilaye 33:09.5