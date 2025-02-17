Kiplimo shatters world half marathon record in Barcelona – Athletics Africa
By World Athletics
Jacob Kiplimo winning at the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks 2025 / Photo credit: Daniel Meumann for Sportmedia.es
Jacob Kiplimo winning at the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks 2025 / Photo credit: Daniel Meumann for Sportmedia.es

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo set a stunning world half marathon record of 56:42 at the eDreams Mitja Marató Barcelona by Brooks, a World Athletics Gold Label road race, on Sunday.

With that impressive performance, the 24-year-old two-time world cross country champion improved on Yomif Kejelcha’s previous world record of 57:30 by 49 seconds – the greatest single improvement on the men’s world half marathon record.

Racing in ideal weather conditions of 13ºC with no wind, Kiplimo became the first athlete to break 57 minutes for the distance and also set a world best of 39:47 for 15km en route to his world half marathon record.

“It has been the perfect race,” said Kiplimo. “Ideal temperature, no wind at all, fantastic circuit – everything went better than expected.”

“The pacemaker set the agreed 2:45 pace but I found myself full of energy and decided to inject a brisker rhythm from the third kilometre, but I never imagined to perform under the 57 minute barrier, that’s astonishing.

“I won’t compete any more until my marathon debut in London on 27 April.”

In the women’s race, Kenya’s former world record-holder Joyciline Jepkosgei grabbed a convincing win in a lifetime best of 1:04:13 to retain her title in a course record and move to seventh on the world all-time list.

The 31-year-old Kenyan had the company of her compatriot Gladys Chepkurui and the Ethiopian pair of Alemtsehay Zerihun and Addise Kebede for the opening kilometres, but she was a lonesome leader by the 5km point which she reached in 15:25 to Chepkurui and Kebede’s 15:30.

As she reached the tape, Jepkosgei managed a career best by 16 seconds to take back-to-back titles in Barcelona, while Chepkurui was a distant second in 1:06:23 to Zerihun’s third place in 1:08:19. 

“It’s my third year in a row competing here in Barcelona,” said Jepkosgei. “I managed a runner-up place and two wins so I’m more than satisfied. In addition, I have bettered my PB which was not easy so I can’t ask for more and hope to return next year.

“I’m also impressed by Kiplimo’s great achievement,” added Jepkosgei, who was fresh from a fifth-place finish at the Kenyan Cross Country Championships last weekend.

Leading Results:

Men’s Half Marathon:

Pos.AthleteCountryMarkRecord
1.Jacob KIPLIMOUGA56:42WR
2.Geoffrey KAMWORORKEN58:44
3.Samwel Nyamai MAILUKEN59:40
4.Yemaneberhan CRIPPAITA59:52
5.Benard Kibet MURKOMENKEN1:00:01
6.Roncer Kipkorir KONGAKEN1:00:46
7.Awet Nftalem KIBRABNOR1:00:46
8.Abdi NAGEEYENED1:00:58
9.Marc SCOTTGBR1:01:00
10.Ezekiel MUTAIUGA1:01:01

Women’s Half Marathon:

Pos.AthleteCountryMark
1.Joyciline JEPKOSGEIKEN1:04:13
2.Gladys CHEPKURUIKEN1:06:25
3.Zerihun ALEMTSEHAYETH1:08:19
4.Addise CHEKLUETH1:08:26
5.Nancy SANGKEN1:09:03
6.Jessica WARNER-JUDDGBR1:09:37
7.Carolina ROBLESESP1:09:38
8.Abbie DONNELLYGBR1:09:42
9.Lily PARTRIDGEGBR1:10:29

