Kejelcha breaks world half marathon record with 57:30 in Valencia

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the world half marathon record at the Medio Maratón de Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich on Sunday, clocking 57:30 at the World Athletics Gold Label road race.

The 27-year-old world indoor mile record holder, in his sixth appearance over the distance, set off behind the pacemakers before taking command of the race just before the third kilometre.

From then on, Kejelcha started running at 2:43 per kilometre pace in pursuit of the world record.

The two-time world indoor champion went through 5km in 13:38, 10km in 27:12 and 15km in 40:56. It was at that point when he made a break from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi to secure the win, taking one second off the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon three years ago.

Mateiko set a new personal best of 58:17 in second, while Lasoi recorded a time of 58:21 to finish third in what was his fifth half marathon of the year.

Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida secured fourth place with a personal best of 58:39, just ahead of Kenyan newcomer Vincent Kibet Langat, who completed the race in 58:41.

Another Ethiopian, Selemon Barega, finished in sixth place and was the last runner to dip under 59 minutes, achieving a time of 58:57.

“This race wasn’t easy,” said Kejelcha. “Today I told myself to do it in 57 minutes, and I saw from the clock on the lead car that it was possible, despite the rain. I wanted to break the world record and I’m really happy I did it.

“At 15km I was confident and I thought I could get the record. But by 18km and 19km I started to get nervous because the pace changed, so it was a big challenge. The rain and tight turns also made it difficult.”

Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich seemed poised to break the world record in the women’s race after passing through 10km in 29:18. However, her pace slowed, and she completed the distance in 1:03:04— the second-fastest time ever in her debut at this distance.

Ethiopian Fotyen Tesfay improved her personal best by five minutes, finishing second in 1:03:21, while Kenyan Lillian Rengeruk secured third place with a time of 1:03:32.

Selected results

Men:

Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 57:30 Daniel Mateiko (KEN) 58:17 Isaia Kipkoech Lasoi (KEN) 58:21 Gemechu Dida (ETH) 58:39 Vincent Langat (KEN) 58:41 Selemon Barega (ETH) 58:57 Birhanu Balew (BRN) 59:41 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) 59:42

Women: