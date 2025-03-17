Ketema and Chelimo set new course records at 2025 Barcelona Marathon

The 46th Zurich Barcelona Marathon saw new course records for men and women on Sunday with Tesfaye Deriba Ketema and Sharon Chelimo recording times of 2:04:13 and 2:19:33 respectively.

For the fifth consecutive year, the men’s record at the Zurich Marató Barcelona – a World Athletics Gold Label road race – was broken.

Sharon Chelimo made her decisive move in the final 10km. She passed the 10km mark in 33:17 and reached halfway in 1:10:00, on pace for a 2:20 finish. The 30-year-old Kenyan, with a previous best of 2:22:07, aimed to break 2:20, increasing her speed in the second half.

After passing 30km in 1:39:49, she took the lead and widened the gap. She finished in 2:19:33, beating her personal best by over two minutes and the course record by 11 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Yebrgual Melese finished second in 2:20:47, with Kenya’s Linet Masai third in 2:21:01.

“I wasn’t expecting the record,” said Chelimo after the race. “I wanted to beat my personal best, but I felt really good and I did even better in the end.”

The men’s race was tighter, but Tesfaye Ketema won comfortably in 2:04:13, 48 seconds under last year’s course record.

Kenya’s Cornelius Kibet Kiplagat took second in 2:04:54, followed by Enock Onchari in 2:05:20.

“I am very happy because today I achieved my goal. To win in Barcelona and set a new course record,” Ketema said after the race.

Organized by Barcelona City Council and RPM Sports, the race set a participation record and achieved new milestones in female participation (25%), with over 6,500 marathoners, one in four being women, and 60% international runners from 109 nationalities.