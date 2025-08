South Africa's Mukona Manavhela (266) in 10.61, compatriot Jayden Fourie (255) in 10.76, and Nigeria's James Clifford Igbigbidje (213) in 10.89 takes the podium, with Nigeria's Destiny Chinedu Egbon (203) 5th in 10.99 and Namibia's Frans Caleb Bessenger (180) in 8th in the Men’s U18 100m Final at 3rd CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta, Nigeria from 16-20 July, 2025 / Photo: AFN Media Hub for AthleticsAfrica