Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Monaco 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League trophy at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China / Photo credit: Marta Gorczyńska for Diamond League AG
The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this week with the 10th leg of the series at the Meeting International d’Athletisme Herculis EBS in Monaco on Friday 11 July 2025.

Expect some thrilling races, as Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela and Algerians Djamel Sedjati and Slimane Moula clash heads in the men’s 800m, while Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo resume their rivalry in the men’s 200m.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Herculis EBS Meeting – Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2025 in Africa and other territories:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport GOtv Africa 1		18:00 GMT / 19:00 WAT / 20:00 CAT / 21:00 EAT
TVAl Kass Sports CH 1Al Kass Sports Channels2100 (MENA)
TVL’ÉquipeLa chaîne L’Équipe en direct20:00 (France)
TVArryadiaArryadia TV20:00 (Morocco)
TVBBCRed Button / BBC iPlayer19:00 (UK)
TV / StreamCCTVCCTV02:00 (China)
TV / StreamSportschau.de / ZDFSportschau / ZDF Mediathek20:00 (Germany)
TV / StreamCBCCBC Sports14:00 (Canada)
TV / StreamRai SportRai Sport20:00 (Italy)
Live StreamFloTrackFloTrack14:00 (USA)
Live StreamYouTubeWanda Diamond League19:00 GMT / 20:00 CEST
VOD / StreamWorld Athletics WatchInside Track21:00 GMT / 22:00 CEST

Meeting Website | Programme | Live Results

Competition begins at 6:55pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the Shot Put Women Final and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 8:04pm local time with the 400m Hurdles Women Final.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

