Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Monaco 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this week with the 10th leg of the series at the Meeting International d’Athletisme Herculis EBS in Monaco on Friday 11 July 2025.

Expect some thrilling races, as Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela and Algerians Djamel Sedjati and Slimane Moula clash heads in the men’s 800m, while Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo resume their rivalry in the men’s 200m.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Herculis EBS Meeting – Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Meeting Website | Programme | Live Results

Competition begins at 6:55pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the Shot Put Women Final and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 8:04pm local time with the 400m Hurdles Women Final.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.