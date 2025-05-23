Tebogo and Bednarek to clash in Prefontaine Classic 200m

Two of the fastest men from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will lead the race to the tape in the Men’s 200m at this year’s 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic.

In addition to topping the podium in Paris, the headliners in the Men’s 200m are the world’s top two ranked athletes in the event this season.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo is the reigning Olympic gold medalist over 200m, and the current-ranked No. 1 in the world in the event. His winning time of 19.46 in Paris was his career best and earned the first-ever Olympic gold medal for Botswana.

At just the age of 20 years old, Tebogo medaled twice at the 2023 World Athletics Outdoor Championships, earning silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. He won the 200m event at last weekend’s Diamond League event in Doha with a season-best time of 20.10.

USA’s Kenneth Bednarek is currently ranked No. 2 globally and the reigning Olympic silver medalist over 200m.

He previously earned silver at both the 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships and the Tokyo Olympic Games, both in the 200m. Bednarek’s five fastest 200m marks were all run in 2024, a season that ended with his second-ever Diamond Trophy in the 200m.

Three of Bednarek’s top ten fastest times in the 200m have occurred at Hayward Field, with a best of 19.59 set at last year’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field.

In the seven races Tebogo and Bednarek have entered the blocks together in, Tebogo has won five. However, Bednarek won the last matchup to capture the 2024 Diamond League Final in Brussels.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets start at just US$35 and can be purchased at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/tickets).