Assefa returns, fastest men’s field ever assemble in Frankfurt

Meskerem Assefa, the Ethiopian winner from 2018, will return to the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon in 2026.

There are now five women in the elite field who have personal records of sub 2:22:00. With regard to this, it’s the second fastest women’s line-up in the history of the race. In 2025 there were six athletes with such PBs.

For the men’s race, the fastest field in the history of the event will compete at the 43rd Mainova Frankfurt Marathon on 25 October. For the first time four runners on the start list feature personal bests of sub 2:05:00 and another four have run under 2:07:00.

“Overall this is surely the fastest elite field we have ever assembled for the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon. I am very pleased that the German men are playing a major role and I expect a thrilling top-class race,” said Jo Schindler, who is in his 25th year as Race Director of the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon.

European Champion Amanal Petros heads the start list with his German record of 2:04:03. Ethiopia’s Andualem Belay and Petros’ fellow-Germans Samuel Fitwi and Richard Ringer have run under 2:05:00 as well.

Meskerem Assefa’s place in the women’s elite field has now been confirmed. Due to significantly stricter visa requirements – which all European running events experience currently – it was initially uncertain whether the Ethiopian would be able to travel to Germany.

Organisers have now been successful in getting the visa for Assefa. With a personal best of 2:20:36 she is the third-fastest runner on the start list behind fellow-Ethiopian Zeineba Yimer (2:18:47) and Betsy Saina of the US (2:19:17).

Meanwhile Buzunesh Getachew of Ethiopia, the 2023 winner, had to withdraw due to an injury. Germany’s Blanka Dörfel is expected to make a strong debut on 25 October.

Elite Runners with Personal Bests

Men:

Amanal Petros (GER) 2:04:03

Andualem Belay (ETH) 2:04:44

Samuel Fitwi (GER) 2:04:45

Richard Ringer (GER) 2:04:47

Benard Biwott (KEN) 2:05:25

Haimro Alame (ISR) 2:06:04

Antenayehu Dagnachew (ETH) 2:06:55

Jiregna Geleta (ETH) 2:06:57

Derara Hurisa (ETH) 2:08:09

Jirata Dinki (ETH) 2:08:18

Abe Gashahun (ETH) 2:08:35

Lemawork Ketema (AUT) 2:10:44

Women:

Zeineba Yimer (ETH) 2:18:47

Betsy Saina (USA) 2:19:17

Meskerem Assefa (ETH) 2:20:36

Siranesh Yirga (ETH) 2:21:08

Marion Kibor (KEN) 2:21:12

Janet Ruguru (KEN) 2:23:00

Mehret Gemeda (ETH) 2:23:29

Milicent Jelimo (KEN) 2:24:19

Obse Abdeta (ETH) 2:27:14

Martina Strähl (SUI) 2:28:07

Selam Fente (ETH) 2:28:22

Aselef Amare (ETH) 2:28:47

Blanka Dörfel (GER) Debut