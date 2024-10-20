Yehualaw smashes course record for victory at 2024 Amsterdam Marathon

Yalemzerf Yehualaw made a triumphant comeback to the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race, clinching victory with a new course record of 2:16:52 on Sunday.

Yehualaw, who had previously triumphed in London two years ago, sought redemption following her eighth-place result in the British capital earlier this year.

The 25-year-old set a fast pace, reaching 10km in 32:23 and the halfway point at 1:08:00, before pulling away from Bahrain’s Desi Jisa.

The erstwhile world 10km record-holder completed the race in 2:16:52, surpassing the course record set by Almaz Ayana two years ago by 28 seconds.

Ethiopian Haven Hailu secured second place with a time of 2:19:29 with Winfridah Moseti taking third in 2:20:27, a mere three seconds ahead of her Kenyan compatriot Gladys Chesir.

Getachew made it an Ethiopian double

The Ethiopian dominance continued as Tsegaye Getachew reclaimed the men’s title he had secured two years prior, crossing the finish line in 2:05:38, narrowly beating his countryman Boki Asefa.

Getachew, the 2022 champion, was part of a sizeable leading group that included fellow Ethiopian Asefa, world silver medallist Maru Teferi and the Kenyan trio of Justus Kangogo, Kennedy Kimutai and Felix Kipkoech.

The pack gradually thinned during the latter half of the race, with Getachew, Asefa and Teferi entering Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium in close proximity.

Mirroring his performance from two years ago, Getachew demonstrated superior finishing power, fending off his rivals to win in 2:05:38. Asefa claimed second place in 2:05:40, just two seconds ahead of Teferi.

Selected results

Women:

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 2:16:52 Haven Hailu (ETH) 2:19:29 Winfridah Moseti (KEN) 2:20:27 Gladys Chesir (KEN) 2:20:30 Bedatu Hirpa (ETH) 2:21:09 Aminet Ahmed (ETH) 2:21:24

Men: