Ezekiel Nathaniel ran a blistering 47.86 secs to win the 400m Hurdles, the first sub-48 time in the semifinals in NCAA Championship history, at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene - June 11, 2025 / Photo: BaylorBears.com

Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel races to the first sub-48 time in NCAA semifinal history for 400m Hurdles at 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday June 11, 2025.

The Baylor University senior shocked with a blistering 47.86 time to win the men’s 400m Hurdles, the first sub-48 semifinal time in NCAA Championship history.

Ezekiel Nathaniel now has the seventh, eighth and ninth fastest times in NCAA 400m Hurdles history. The Bowerman Watchlist candidate won his heat by over two seconds and leads the field by 1.21 seconds.

Ezekiel broke his previous records from the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, including the NCAA lead time, his Nigerian national record, Baylor programme record, and ranks No. 3 worldwide this season.

2025 NCAA OUTDOORS / DAY 1 – RESULTS

