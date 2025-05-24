Home FeaturesWatch Athletics Where to watch: Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025 in Zagreb

By Yomog Meje
Boris Hanzekovic Memorial
The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia from Thursday 22 until Saturday 24 May 2025.

A live stream of the main meeting will start from 18:00-20:10 CEST local time (16:00-18:10 GMT) on Saturday.

See below for where and how to watch, and follow, the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch in Africa:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 208
Supersport Africa		17:00 WAT / 18:00 CAT
19:00 EAT
TV / StreamCBC Sports.ca / CBC GemCBC11:00 EST
Live StreamFloTrackFloTrack11:00 EST
Live StreamL’Equipe LiveL’Equipe17:00 GMT +1
Live StreamWorld Athletics WatchInside Track16:00 GMT / 18:00 CET

Meeting Website | Athletes | Live Results

