Where to watch: Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025 in Zagreb

The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia from Thursday 22 until Saturday 24 May 2025.

A live stream of the main meeting will start from 18:00-20:10 CEST local time (16:00-18:10 GMT) on Saturday.

See below for where and how to watch, and follow, the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch in Africa:

TV SuperSport SS Variety 3 CH 208

Supersport Africa 17:00 WAT / 18:00 CAT

19:00 EAT TV / Stream CBC Sports.ca / CBC Gem CBC 11:00 EST Live Stream FloTrack FloTrack 11:00 EST Live Stream L’Equipe Live L’Equipe 17:00 GMT +1 Live Stream World Athletics Watch Inside Track 16:00 GMT / 18:00 CET

Meeting Website | Athletes | Live Results