Where to watch: Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025 in Zagreb

3
The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia from Thursday 22 until Saturday 24 May 2025.
A live stream of the main meeting will start from 18:00-20:10 CEST local time (16:00-18:10 GMT) on Saturday.
See below for where and how to watch, and follow, the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Africa.
Here’s how you can watch in Africa:
|TV
|SuperSport
|SS Variety 3 CH 208
Supersport Africa
|17:00 WAT / 18:00 CAT
19:00 EAT
|TV / Stream
|CBC Sports.ca / CBC Gem
|CBC
|11:00 EST
|Live Stream
|FloTrack
|FloTrack
|11:00 EST
|Live Stream
|L’Equipe Live
|L’Equipe
|17:00 GMT +1
|Live Stream
|World Athletics Watch
|Inside Track
|16:00 GMT / 18:00 CET
Meeting Website | Athletes | Live Results
Meet The Authors
Yomog Meje is a former Nigerian junior athlete and the Associate editor at Athletics Africa.