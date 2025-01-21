World Athletics has unveiled its 2025 Continental Tour Gold calendar, featuring 13 premier meetings across five continents including two in Africa, with the Botswana Continental Tour in Gaborone on April 12 and the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi set for May 31.

The sixth edition of the tour’s top tier will showcase athletics in some of the world’s major cities, beginning March 29 in Melbourne, Australia, where World Athlete of the Year Letsile Tebogo is scheduled to compete. The series then moves to Gaborone, Botswana on April 12, before heading to Tokyo for the Golden Grand Prix on May 18 – a preview of the venue that will later host the World Championships.

Late May brings a cluster of elite competitions, with Zagreb hosting from May 22-24, followed by Bydgoszcz on May 30 and Nairobi, Kenya on May 31. The tour intensifies in June with five meetings: Los Angeles (June 8), Hengelo (June 9), Turku (June 17), New York (June 21), and Ostrava (June 24).

After a stop in Szekesfehervar on August 12, the Gold series concludes in Beijing on September 7, just days before the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 begins.

The Continental Tour spans four tiers – Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Challenger – with over 200 meetings scheduled. Each tier’s classification depends on competitive quality and prize money offered.

The 2024 edition saw remarkable participation, with more than 20,000 athletes from nearly 200 countries setting one world record, 12 area records, 205 national records, and 7,146 personal bests.

Gold level meetings in the 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour