Sekgodiso smashes SA record, wins world indoor 800m gold in Nanjing

Middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso of South Africa set a world-leading indoor national record to secure her country’s first women’s world indoor medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 on Sunday.

The Paris 2024 Olympic 800m finalist completed the race in 1:58.40, claiming gold ahead of Ethiopia’s Nigist Getachew (1:59.63) and Portugal’s Patricia Silva (1:59.80).

The 23-year-old South African victory was a major surprise, outperforming Ethiopia’s defending champion and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Tsige Duguma.

The race was unpredictable, with several top athletes not advancing past the semifinals. Duguma and Getachew set a brisk pace initially, with Getachew leading the first 200m. Sekgodiso nearly stumbled but quickly recovered, maintaining her position behind them.

As the fast pace fatigued her competitors, Sekgodiso overtook them to control the race. She raced towards the finish line, improving on her previous national record of 1:59.88.

Sekgodiso’s gold medal was South Africa’s first at the World Indoor Championships Nanjing 25, her winning time marked her fourth sub-two-minute performance of the season.

“It’s a surprise. You have the world’s fastest in the race, but I believed that I could make it, and to make it and grab that gold medal, I’m proud,” said Sekgodiso after the race. “I want to thank my coach for putting in the work. I just told myself girl, you’ve got to believe. You’ve put in the work, just follow the goals.”

“This can happen. I did dream of this, I’ve been working so hard for this. We have a long season ahead, and I believe there’s still more to come. I’m shy and I love making friends all over the world.

“The atmosphere here, the environment, the food, everything was amazing. I’m going to focus on the 800m more, at the nationals I will double and do 1500m and 800,” she added.

Prudence Sekgodiso celebrates winning the women’s 800m title at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing on Sunday 23 March / Photo: Sona Maleterova for World Athletics

Elsewhere on the field for South Africa, Cheswill Johnson finished 12th with a best leap of 7.64m In the men’s long jump final, while Chris van Niekerk ended 14th in the men’s shot put final with a 19.47m throw.

“This is what we are talking about, a gold medal to crown a super performance inspired by the bronze we got earlier,” said an overjoyed James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “Our athletes are nothing else, but amazing. They focus on the bigger picture and then go and get it.

“We are very grateful to our indoor team for their performance by putting the best put forward. The pressure is now on to do better as we begin our World Championships season. We wish everyone a safe journey home.”